VALORANT: Which agent should you main for maximum fun and ranking up?

Popular Riot Games’ FPS shooter, VALORANT has a total of 18 agents to play with. But which agent best suits your playing style and which agent should you main.

VALORANT has quickly risen to popularity among casual players, streamers, and professional players. Its popularity is hugely accountable to its game-play being a crossover between CS: GO and Overwatch. Where aim meets unique character abilities creating a very amusing dynamic of gameplay.

Talking about unique character abilities, VALORANT has a total of 18 agents or characters and these 18 agents are segregated into four agent classes. The four agent classes are : Duelist, Controller, Sentinel, and Initiator. But the main question still remains, which agent class and agent is best for you?

Which Valorant agent class suits your playing style and how to pick a favorite?

Remember, that no agent class is better than the other. All are equally important in their own ways. With that being established, let’s take a look at the different types of agents.

Duelist: As the name suggests, agents in this class are supposed to take the most gun duels against enemy teams. The agents in this class are Jett, Reyna, Phoenix, Raze, Yoru, and Neon. Each agent’s abilities in this class allow them to push into a site and take the first ‘duel’. The abilities also allow great outplay potential and create space in a site. If you like pushing fast into enemies and popping heads, this class is for you. Many pros agree that you have the most fun while playing with Duelists because your top frag potential and ability to react and adapt are much easier. Controller: Again, as the name suggests, the agents in this class control vision and angles on the map. All agents in this class have smokes and a unique kit to help their team push into a site. The agents in this class are Viper, Omen, Brimstone, and Astra. Through their smokes, they can block off crowded choke points, block enemy vision and even slow down enemy pushes. With Controllers, it is much more of a mental game and working around your teammates to help them the best you can. If you like entering last into a site and providing support to the other players, this agent class is for you. A Controller is an absolute necessity for team composition. Sentinel: This class of agents is defensive beasts. Their abilities allow them to lock down sites, take map control, watch enemy pushes and again provide support to the other players. The agents in this class are Killjoy, Sage, Cypher, and Chamber. Their abilities provide significant information which is key to winning games. They also depend on playing around your team and communicating. A Sentinel can very easily slow down the game with its abilities and provide great information. If you like playing slow and relying more on your abilities, this agent class is for you. A Sentinel is a must on the defensive rounds to gather information as to which site the enemies are pushing and also provide easy retakes. Initiator: An Initiator agent is the best agent to help provide information and clear angles through abilities. Although, they might be the trickiest to master as their abilities have a huge learning curve. The agents in the class are KAY/O, Sova, Skye, and Breach. An initiator provides information mainly to the Duelists to help them take fights and locate where enemies are. Obviously, a Duelist cannot push with no information. If you like playing support along with the idea of making some solo plays too, this agent class is for you. Although many times, an Initiator is left out in team compositions that is due to their big learning curve. They are equally as important.

