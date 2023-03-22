VCT EMEA: Valorant Teams to Look out For!

FNATIC destroyed everyone they encountered in VCT LOCK IN. This put the EMEA Region in the crosshairs of every other Valorant team in the world. That is why, there will be a lot of eyes on the VCT EMEA Tournament as we will take a look at the top 5 teams to look out for among fan favorites. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Valorant Champions Tournament 2023 EMEA League: 5 Teams to Keep an Eye on!

#5 – KOI

There are multiple reasons why we have an eye on KOI. One of the main reasons is the tough fight they have NRG in the very first match of LOCK IN. Trexx looked in fire shape while Sheydos looked like he hadn’t lost his edge. They have Koldamenta and Wolfen whose Jett is to be feared. Starxo is also a top dog from EMEA.

This team has the firepower, they just need to nail the execution and the teamwork. If done right, this team will be one of the most dominating teams in EMEA.

#4 – Team Vitality

We have lots of expectations of this team because we have lots of known names coming out of it. BONECOLD was a former world champion when he was with Acend while Twisten and Cender have been in the core of Vitality for a while. In addition, MOLSI was a really important acquisition from OG LDN UTD. The same goes for Destrian. This team has a lot of potential.

We did see some unexpected plays from this team in LOCK IN but their strat execution was a little off. We have no doubt that they will do better in this tournament.

#3 – NAVI

NAVI delivered the star performance everyone was expecting out of them. However, lost to FNATIC who were barreling through every team in the tournament. CNED performed as dominantly as expected while we still saw that Ange1 can carry the role of IGL and frag out at the same time.

The core of FPX managed to create magic every time they stepped on stage and we have more expectations for NAVI as compared to the rest of the teams as they have yet to establish their dominance in Valorant.

#2 – FNATIC

Fnatic burned down opponents and Twitter at the same time with their performance in the LOCK IN Event. The team played perfectly as they did not lose a single map until the very last match of LOCK IN. They won the tournament and silenced the Brazilian crowd. We expect the same dominance out of them for VCT EMEA.

Boaster showed his mastermind tactics and adaptability while the fragging capability of every other Fnatic member brought them the LOCK IN trophy.

#1 – Team Liquid

Team Liquid disappointed everyone with their performance at LOCK IN. Ever since they admitted Sayf, Redgar and Nats to their team, we were expecting miraculous things from this team. However, they did not surprise people as Team Secret upset them during the LAN Event. All things considered, we still haven’t given up on this team since it is one of the most powerful teams out there.

Team Liquid with the addition of Nats’s lurking potential, Sayf’s fragging, and Redgar’s IGL will be able to perform. We expect this team to outclass other teams by a mile in this tournament.

Those are the team we will look out for in VCT EMEA. What teams will you be keeping an eye on? Let’s discuss! For more Valorant-related content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!