Hogwarts Legacy Unicorn Locations: Where and how to find magical beasts in the game?

One of the most interesting aspects of Hogwarts Legacy is that players can find and befriend the magical creature on the grounds of the wizarding school. One such beast is the elusive Unicorn. Hogwarts Legacy Unicorn locations are scattered across the map.

Here are all the unicorn locations and how players can find them in the game.

How to unlock unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy?

Before heading to the locations where players can find unicorns, they have to complete a few more tasks. Here is a list if all the things players have to do:

To get acquainted with the kind of beasts that are present, players will have to attend one class that focuses on them.

Players also have to be well prepared for catching the beasts. They have to have vivarium in the Room of Requirement and also have a knapsack.

After all of this is done, players are ready to catch the beasts.

Hogwarts Legacy Unicorn Locations

While players might assume that the game has a lot of Unicorns, there aren’t that many. The only place where players will be able to find the rare creature is the Forbidden Forest. On the northern edge of the forest, there is a Unicorn den where all the unicorns can be found.

Players have to keep in mind that in all of the Forbidden Forest there is only one den and capturing a unicorn isn’t an easy task at all. Players have to carry certain things and be well-versed with the spells taught in school.

Here are the steps to capture a unicorn:

Players have to ensure they land three blows with the knapsack and use the appropriate spell that will prevent the unicorn from escaping.

After that, one final blow from the sack should help you capture it

Players are advised to be well versed with levitating spells that will prevent the unicorn from escaping.

Players will be able to find two types of unicorns: dark and light ones. They can be used for collecting unicorn hair if players have vivarium handy in the Room of Requirement.

