When does VCT 2023 LOCK//IN start and what is the format?
Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 12/02/2023
The VCT 2023 LOCK//IN will start from February 13, 2023 and 30 teams from three regions and two teams from China will be a part of the Brazil face-off. The 32 teams will be divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega.
Here is all you need to know about the start date, time, live stream details and format of the 2023 Challengers Tour.
VCT 2023 LOCK//IN start date and time
An update on the schedule for #VCTLOCKIN pic.twitter.com/p1AIZscjzc
— VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) February 12, 2023
The matches will begin on February 13 for the Alpha group. Teams in this group will not be from the same region.
Group Alpha
Monday, February 13
- KOI vs NRG Esports: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs Giants Gaming: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)
Tuesday, February 14
- FunPlus Phoenix vs Karmine Corp: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST
- BBL Esports vs DRX: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)
- Cloud9 vs Paper Rex: 3 pm PST/ 4.30 am IST (next day)
Wednesday, February 15
- Team Heretics vs Evil Geniuses: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST
- MIBR vs Talon Esports: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)
- Gen.G vs LOUD: 3 pm PST/ 4.30 am IST (next day)
Friday, February 17
- Alpha QF#1: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST
- Alpha QF #2: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)
Saturday, February 18
- Alpha QF #3: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST
- Alpha QF #4: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)
Sunday, February 19
- Alpha Semis #1: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST
- Alpha Semis #2: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)
Group Omega
Wednesday, February 22
- Team Liquid vs Team Secret: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST
- Natus Vincere vs KRU Esports: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)
- ZETA DIVISION vs Leviatan: 3 pm PST/ 4.30 am IST (next day)
Thursday, February 23
- Team Vitality vs Global Esports: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST
- FUT Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)
- 100 Thieves vs EDward Gaming: 3 pm PST/ 4.30 am IST (next day)
Friday, February 24
- Sentinels vs Fnatic:9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST
- T1 vs FURIA: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)
Saturday, February 25
- Omega QF #1: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST
- Omega QF #2: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)
Sunday, February 26
- Omega QF #3: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST
- Omega QF #4: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)
Monday, February 27
- Omega Semis #1: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST
- Omega Semis #2: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)
VCT 2023 Format
Time to get the party started! Check out the #VCTLOCKIN Watch Party hosts. pic.twitter.com/vIhCdLdyoo
— VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) February 11, 2023
The matches between each group will be played in a single-elimination format. No two teams from the same region will be going against each other.
32 teams from the Pacific, EMEA, Americas and China will be divided into groups that will play matches till each group doesn’t have Top 4 to take part in the semi-finals.
How to watch VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Sao Paulo?
Audiences will be able to catch the action live on Valorant Champions Tour 2023’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.
