When does VCT 2023 LOCK//IN start and what is the format?

The VCT 2023 LOCK//IN will start from February 13, 2023 and 30 teams from three regions and two teams from China will be a part of the Brazil face-off. The 32 teams will be divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega.

Here is all you need to know about the start date, time, live stream details and format of the 2023 Challengers Tour.

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN start date and time

The matches will begin on February 13 for the Alpha group. Teams in this group will not be from the same region.

Group Alpha

Monday, February 13

KOI vs NRG Esports : 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST DetonatioN FocusMe vs Giants Gaming: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

Tuesday, February 14

FunPlus Phoenix vs Karmine Corp : 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST BBL Esports vs DRX : 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day) Cloud9 vs Paper Rex: 3 pm PST/ 4.30 am IST (next day)

Wednesday, February 15

Team Heretics vs Evil Geniuses : 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST MIBR vs Talon Esports : 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day) Gen.G vs LOUD: 3 pm PST/ 4.30 am IST (next day)

Friday, February 17

Alpha QF#1 : 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST Alpha QF #2: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

Saturday, February 18

Alpha QF #3 : 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST Alpha QF #4: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

Sunday, February 19

Alpha Semis #1 : 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST Alpha Semis #2: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

Group Omega

Wednesday, February 22

Team Liquid vs Team Secret : 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST Natus Vincere vs KRU Esports : 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day) ZETA DIVISION vs Leviatan: 3 pm PST/ 4.30 am IST (next day)

Thursday, February 23

Team Vitality vs Global Esports : 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST FUT Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon : 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day) 100 Thieves vs EDward Gaming: 3 pm PST/ 4.30 am IST (next day)

Friday, February 24

Sentinels vs Fnatic :9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST

:9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST T1 vs FURIA: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

Saturday, February 25

Omega QF #1 : 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST Omega QF #2: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

Sunday, February 26

Omega QF #3 : 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST Omega QF #4: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

Monday, February 27

Omega Semis #1 : 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST/ 10.30 pm IST Omega Semis #2: 12 pm PST/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

VCT 2023 Format

The matches between each group will be played in a single-elimination format. No two teams from the same region will be going against each other.

32 teams from the Pacific, EMEA, Americas and China will be divided into groups that will play matches till each group doesn’t have Top 4 to take part in the semi-finals.

How to watch VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Sao Paulo?

Audiences will be able to catch the action live on Valorant Champions Tour 2023’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

