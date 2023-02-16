VCT LOCK IN Alpha Bracket Day Two Highlights; KC, DRX and C9 Advance to Round of 16!

In an intense Day two of VCT LOCK IN, C9 dominated Paper Rex while Karmine Corp and DRX advanced onto the Round of 16.

The second day of the Sao Paulo event more than lived up to the hype as it gave us epic matches. A lot of underdogs made themselves fighters and well-known giants collided in the final match of the day. Let us break down everything we saw on day two.

Also Read: What was Andrew Tate arrested for? Exploring allegations against the social media influencer

VCT LOCK IN: C9 Upset Paper Rex, BBL Put up a Fight and KC Advance against the Chinese FPX

The first match was between Karmine Corp and FPX, both sides put up a fight. We got to see Lotus on an international stage for the first time. We also saw Nivera’s superior AWPing ability which put KC over FPX. FPX put up a fight and gave us unforgettable moments as well, props to them.

The second match was an emotional one between BBL esports vs. DRX. BBL esports got completely dominated by DRX on the first map but made an unexpected comeback on the second map. However, DRX were the ones who took the victory and sent BBL home as they destroyed BBL on Pearl with a scoreline of 13-7. DRX move on to the round of 16 and they will face C9 which is sure to be an epic battle.

Going into the match, everyone expected Paper Rex to win 2-0. C9 showed up and demolished PRX on both maps. We saw yay on Chamber and Sage which was unexpected while Xeppa put in some heroics. Paper Rex struggled to take space despite Jingg and Forsaken’s efforts. Due to the format, the losing teams have to go home. We had a grand time watching all teams give it their all and entertain the fans during the matches.

Day three has exciting matches featuring EG, LOUD, GEN.G, and more. Stay tuned at The SportsRush for the coverage of day three and after.

Also Read: VCT LOCK IN 2023: Alpha Schedule, Teams/Players To Watch Out for, Time, How to Watch Details