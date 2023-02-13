VCT LOCK IN 2023: Alpha Schedule, Teams/Players To Watch Out for, Time, How to Watch Details

The VCT Lock-In Event at Sao Paulo holds a lot for the upcoming Valorant year. Today we will look at everything you should know.

This article will look at the Alpha schedule for Sao Paulo. We will also make an Omega schedule, so watch out for that. Without further ado, let us break everything down.

Alpha Schedule Teams: Which Ones to Look Out for?



Here are the teams that are in the Alpha Schedule:

NRG (Americas)

Cloud 9 (Americas)

Evil Geniuses (Americas)

MIBR (Americas)

LOUD (Americas)

KOI (EMEA)

Giants Gaming (EMEA)

Team Heretics (EMEA)

Karmine Corp (EMEA)

BBL Esports (EMEA)

DRX (Pacific)

Paper Rex (Pacific)

DetonatioN FocusMe (Pacific)

Gen.G (Pacific)

Talon Esports (Pacific)

FPX (China)

Our eyes are on Cloud 9, Paper Rex, DRX, Karmine Corp, and NRG since there is a whole host of talent in these teams. In particular, we are looking at C9 Yay, PRX Forsaken, KC Scream, Nivera, Ardiis, and Victor. All of these players have fragging potential and when they are locked in (pun intended), there is no one stopping them. We will get to see C9 yay vs. PRX Forsaken in action since PRX face off against C9 in the single elimination match. That being said, let us look at the schedule.

Match Schedule

Monday,February 13th

KOI vs. NRG – 2:00 AM JST | 9:00 AM PST | 6:00 PM CEST |10 :30 PM IST

– 2:00 AM JST | 9:00 AM PST | 6:00 PM CEST |10 :30 PM IST DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Giants – 5:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 9:00 PM CEST | 1:30 am IST (next day, February 14th)

Tuesday, February 14th

FPX vs. Karmine Corp – 2:00 AM JST | 9:00 AM PST | 6:00 PM CEST | 10:30 pm IST

2:00 AM JST | 9:00 AM PST | 6:00 PM CEST | 10:30 pm IST BBL Esports vs. DRX – 5:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 9:00 PM CEST | 1:30 am IST (next day, February 15th)

5:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 9:00 PM CEST | 1:30 am IST (next day, February 15th) Cloud9 vs. Paper Rex – 8:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 12:00 AM CEST | 4:30 am IST (next day, February 15th)

Wednesday, February 15th

Team Heretics vs. Evil Geniuses – 2:00 AM JST | 9:00 AM PST | 6:00 PM CEST | 10:30 pm IST

2:00 AM JST | 9:00 AM PST | 6:00 PM CEST | 10:30 pm IST MIBR vs. Talon Esports – 5:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 9:00 PM CEST | 1:30 am IST (next day, February 16th)

5:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 9:00 PM CEST | 1:30 am IST (next day, February 16th) Gen.G vs. LOUD – 8:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 12:00 AM CEST | 4:30 am IST (next day, February 16th)

Thursday, February 16th (No matches)

Friday, February 17th

Quarterfinal #1 – 2:00 AM JST | 9:00 AM PST | 6:00 PM CEST | 10:30 pm IST

2:00 AM JST | 9:00 AM PST | 6:00 PM CEST | 10:30 pm IST Quarterfinal #2 – 5:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 9:00 PM CEST | 1:30 am IST (next day, February 18th)

Saturday, February 18th

Quarterfinal #3 – 2:00 AM JST | 9:00 AM PST | 6:00 PM CEST | 10:30 pm IST

2:00 AM JST | 9:00 AM PST | 6:00 PM CEST | 10:30 pm IST Quarterfinal #4 – 5:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 9:00 PM CEST | 1:30 am IST (next day, February 19th)

Sunday, February 19th

Semifinal #1 – 2:00 AM JST | 9:00 AM PST | 6:00 PM CEST | 10:30 pm IST

– 2:00 AM JST | 9:00 AM PST | 6:00 PM CEST | 10:30 pm IST Semifinal #2 – 5:00 AM JST | 12:00 PM PST | 9:00 PM CEST | 1:30 am IST (next day, February 20th)

Where to Watch VCT Lock In

Due to Riot not giving access to most streamers to have a watch party, you will have to go to the official Valorant channels to watch the matches. Some popular links for those streams are below.

Tarik will have a watch party on his twitch so you better stay tuned to his twitch as well. That is all you need to know about the Alpha Schedule. Let us know who are your favorites to win in this clash of the titans.

