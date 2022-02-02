CSGO BLAST Premier Spring Gauntlet Schedule and Format.

The CSGO BLAST Premier Spring Gauntlet inaugurates tomorrow. Here is everything you need to know about the Spring Gauntlet.

The BLAST Premier Spring Groups marks the commencement of the 2022 pro season. But, what ensued in the Bo1 matches, was short of remarkable.

Supposed weaker teams demolished the Goliaths of a team. Consequently, the top 1 team of 2021, NaVi finished bottom of their group.

Anyone got some tips for @natusvincere? https://t.co/7h8guEUFqk — GAUNTLET STAGE | FEB 3 💥 (@BLASTPremier) February 2, 2022

And the year has only begun. Also, with the gaming industry undergoing massive changes in dynamics and principles, we have much to look forward to.

Currently, the BLAST Premier invited 12 teams. The proceedings in the Groups was only to decide seeding/ranks. Therefore, the real matches start tomorrow.

Teams who finished in higher seeds play fewer matches. G2 Esports, OG and out of the blue, FaZe Clan, topped their respective Groups. As a result, predictions went down the drain.

For the rest of the teams, it is a wake-up call.

Format for the Gauntlet and Last Chance.

The Spring Group stage is over, and the Gauntlet is all set up 👀 First up is the Elimination Stage on Thursday Feb 3 💥@Complexity vs @mibr @natusvincere vs @TeamLiquidCS @EvilGeniuses vs @BIGCLANgg #BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/mP0gftb9ym — GAUNTLET STAGE | FEB 3 💥 (@BLASTPremier) January 31, 2022

There was no elimination in Groups. The rest of the format for Championships is as follows:

Play-In Stage: Three Single-Elimination gauntlets All matches are Bo3 The winner from each gauntlet advances to the Spring Finals Second and third teams from each gauntlet advance to the Last Chance Stage The fourth team from each gauntlet advance to the Spring Showdown



Last Chance Stage: Single-Elimination bracket All matches are Bo3 Winners advance to the Spring Finals Losers proceed to the Spring Showdown



Prize pool and points distribution

Currently, the total prize pool has been confirmed at $177,498. Furthermore, there are BLAST points on the line.

Schedule for CSGO BLAST Premier Spring Gauntlet.

All times are in CET. You can watch the matches on the Official BLAST Channel on Twitch or YouTube.

Thursday, February 3

~13:00 Complexity vs. MIBR | BO3

~16:30 Natus Vincere vs. Liquid | BO3

~18:30 Evil Geniuses vs. BIG| BO3

Friday, February 4

~13:00 Vitality vs. A4/B3 | BO3

~16:30 NIP vs. B4/C3 | BO3

~18:30 Astralis vs. C4/A3 | BO3

Saturday, February 5

~13:00 G2 vs. C2/A4/B3 | BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)

~16:30 OG vs. A2/B4/C3 | BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)

~18:30 FaZe vs. B2/C4/A3 | BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)

Sunday, February 6

~13:00 Last Chance #1| BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)

~16:30 Last Chance #2 | BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)

~18:30 Last Chance #3 | BO3 (Winner to Spring Final)

