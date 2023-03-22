VCT Americas: Valorant Teams to Watch Out For! NRG, LOUD and More!

Valorant Champions Tournament is set to rock the stage everywhere and all of the eyes are on Americas. There are a lot of teams that showed potential in the LOCK IN event. The teams from VCT Americas blew the roof off the place. LOUD vs. NRG was one of the best showdowns we have ever witnessed. That is why, today we will be taking a look at 5 teams that have the most potential in VCT Americas.

5 Valorant Teams We Can’t Wait to See Play in VCT Americas

#5 – Sentinels

Sentinels did not give the best performance at the beginning of VCT LOCK IN. They were brutally eliminated by FNATIC. However, this superteam has still a lot to offer since the acquisition of Sacyy and Pancada. In addition, we haven’t seen the best of Dephh and TenZ so far, even zekken was not performing up to the mark.

Sentinels has a lot of potential and we can’t wait to see them giving it their all in this tournament. Now that they have acquired Marved as the sixth man, they have one of the best fraggers even if they are down a player.

#4 – Leviatan

Leviatan showed up in VCT LOCK IN and gave the crowd a performance. They entertained everyone and defeated strong teams like Vitality and Zeta Division before they lost to the dominating NAVI. However, we expect strong games from this roster as they still have their strong core after the roster mania.

However, they did lose a potential star when Keznit transferred back to KRU Esports. In spite of all of that, we have an eye on them due to the theatrics they have pulled in the previous tournaments.

#3 – 100T

100T is one of the most dominant organizations in NA. However, their tournament run was cut short by the champions Fnatic since they went 0-2. They lost in a bad way. Fnatic dominated the team. However, we still have a lot to see from the NA superteam as the core is intact and Cryocells is fitting right in. Their strat execution and fragging ability is top notch.

This team lacks collective execution. Their timings are a little off but we guarantee that they will improve this tournament.

#2 – LOUD

LOUD gave it their all in VCT LOCK IN and almost won the tournament. However, Fnatic was the stronger team out of the two finalists and pulled out an unbelievable upset that stunned the Brazilian crowd. This is not the last we will see of LOUD as they prepare to win the VCT Americas and head into Masters Tokyo.

LOUD has a good line-up with saadhak, aaspas, and Less being the core while cauanzin and tuyz are the best additions to the team. They proved their dominance in all of the matches leading from the front during clutches and high-intensity moments.

#1 – NRG

Even though LOUD beat NRG we haven’t seen the best of them. NRG lost the map due to simple communication errors and mistimings. This team has the OpTic core, FPX’s star fragger, and one of the best controllers in NA, which is why, we expect the best from them in this tournament.

NRG’s first match is set to be against Leviatan which is going to be a banger of a match. We expect a ton from NRG and hope that they deliver the best Valorant they can.

Those were our picks for the VCT Americas! What team do you think will show up? Let us know! For more Valorant content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!