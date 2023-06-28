Warzone 2.0 Guru WhosImmortal showcases best meta TTK Loadouts for Al Mazrah and Ranked

The Warzone 2.0 meta has changed after the Season 4 update. Old weapons from the earlier seasons are making a comeback. Let us look at the best meta TTK Loadouts for Al Mazrah and Ranked in Warzone 2.0.

Advertisement

Warzone 2.0 has finally come out with the Season 4 update quite recently and fans are really happy to see a change in the meta. Previously, the Cronen Squall battle rifle dominated every gunfight and now we are seeing changes to the weapons used.

Weapons from earlier seasons such as the Kastov-74u, the Lachmann and Kastov 762, and the SO-14 are making a comeback in the meta to everyone’s amazement. Warzone 2.0 Guru, WhosImmortal made a video showcasing the Top 5 TTK loadouts one should use to get better numbers in the Al Mazrah map and Ranked. Let us break it down.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best Meta Loadouts to Use in Warzone 2.0 Season 4

Loadout #1: Tempus Razorback

Loadout #2: ISO 45

Loadout#3: RAAL MG

Loadout#4: MX9

Loadout#5: SO-14

Perks and Equipment to Use

Why You Should Use These Meta Loadouts in Warzone 2.0?

The Best Meta Loadouts to Use in Warzone 2.0 Season 4

The Season 4 update increased the base health of the player from 100 to 150 and the health of a fully plated player to 300. For that reason, every gun is considerably slower in killing. That being said, some guns will definitely outrank other guns in terms of TTK and take lesser shots to down an enemy.

There are metas for close, medium, and long ranges and we will cover weapons for all those ranges. The game has completely changed and the weapons that were previously viable are either off the board or are pure meta, depending on what they are. Let us take a look at some of them below.

Loadout 1: Tempus Razorback

Attachments

The recently released Tempus Razorback has quickly made its way into the meta due to its relatively faster fire rate in comparison to the other weapons. It also has controllable recoil and decent TTK. To make it the best, we will equip simple attachments that optimize the strengths of the weapon we mentioned above.

Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Rear Grip: ERG-X1

ERG-X1 Comb: LTX Eclipse Comb

LTX Eclipse Comb Laser: FSS OLE-V

FSS OLE-V Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

For the first attachment, we will use the 60-Round Mag since it offers a lot of room to work around if you are missing shots or want to take on multiple enemies at the same time. This Tempus Razorback loadout is built for speed and accuracy which is why we will equip the ERG-X1 Rear Grip. This grip is responsible for controlling the handling of the weapon by providing stat boosts for recoil control.

Advertisement

Pair this Rear Grip with the LTX Eclipse Comb to increase mobility and handling further. This attachment increases the sprint-to-fire and the ADS speed of the weapon. The FSS OLE-V Laser is one of the most reliable attachments in any AR build. It increases the weapon’s overall mobility by targeting ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability.

Last but not least, we will use the Komodo Heavy muzzle to provide Horizontal Recoil Control to the weapon. It can help you predict the recoil pattern of the weapon which helps you manage it easier in short to medium-range gunfights.

Loadout 2: ISO 45

The ISO 45 is another new weapon that graces the screens of Warzone 2.0. It came out in Season 4 and has become one of the most popular SMGs in the meta due to its fire rate and damage. There is not a considerable difference between this weapon and the others but it is noticeable when fighting against other SMGs.

Attachments

Magazine: 45-Round Drum

45-Round Drum Rear Grip: EXP Shear Rear Grip

EXP Shear Rear Grip Stock: SK-3 Cheetah Stock

SK-3 Cheetah Stock Laser: VLK LZR 7MW Laser

VLK LZR 7MW Laser Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

We start off with an extended magazine as usual to better our chances against multiple opponents. Then we pair it up with the EXP Shear Rear Grip which will increase mobility by providing an increase in ADS and sprint-to-fire speed. This ensures that you are the first person to pull your gun up first.

The SK-3 Cheetah Stock complements the Rear Grip perfectly. It provides all the mobility increases. It provides boosts for sprint speed, crouch movement speed, aim walking speed, and ADS speed. You will be really agile with this weapon if you combine the Rear Grip and the Stock together.

To further balance it out and make this SMG faster, we are using the VLK LZR 7MW laser. The laser gives stats boosts for the sprint to fire speed, aiming stability, and ADS speed. You will be the person with the most mobility on the server with this weapon build. Lastly, we will finish this loadout with the Lockshot KT-85 Compensator.

It provides horizontal and vertical recoil control. All that speed is useless if we cannot hit our targets and then Muzzle will help us do that. This loadout is built for speed and precision so use it to your advantage and run circles around the enemies.

Loadout3: RAAL MG

The RAAL MG was absent from the meta for a while. It was last seen during the early days of Warzone 2.0 but has been absent since then. This Season revives the RAAL MG meta in the game. LMGs have always had a place in the meta but were overshadowed by better and faster ARs, but not anymore. Let us look at the attachments.

Optic: Aim OP V-4

Aim OP V-4 Magazine: 50-Round Belt Mag

50-Round Belt Mag Underbarrel: XRK Dune Grip

XRK Dune Grip Barrel: 21” EXF Rhino Barrel

21” EXF Rhino Barrel Muzzle: Nilsound 90

The Aim OP V-4 is the standard Optic in every WhosImmortal loadout due to its simplicity. It helps track enemies clearly. If you do not track enemies clearly, you cannot hit the shots on target. Now, the 50-Round Belt Mag does multiple things. This attachment will decrease the ammo per mag but it increases the mobility of the weapon significantly. This lets us use the weapon like an AR.

The stats the Belt Mag increases are movement speed, ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed and it also gives a faster reload. Next up is the XRK Dune Grip. It gives a huge boost in the handling of the weapon by increasing the aiming idle stability, aim walking steadiness, and recoil steadiness.

The 21” EXF Rhino Barrel provides recoil control and bullet velocity to up the TTK of the weapon and the Nilsound 90 further increases the same. The Nilsound 90 suppressor provides additional bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness, thus making the weapon a tough contender to beat in the meta.

The RAAL MG’s one weakness was its speed. By eliminating the large magazine and putting in attachments that increase the handling and TTK, we make it the perfect weapon to use in medium to long ranges.

Loadout4: MX9

The MX9 had disappeared before this season. However, WhosImmortal’s loadout here is one of the best ones to rock if you want to dominate close to medium-ranged gunfights. It has everything one needs to maximize this weapon’s strengths. The attachments on this weapon will be a whole lot different than the other ones we will use.

Attachments

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 32-Round Mag

32-Round Mag Rear Grip : Bruen Q900 Grip

: Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: Ftac C11 Riser

Ftac C11 Riser Barrel: 16.5” Bruen S901

The first attachment is the Optic as usual but this time we will go with the Cronen Mini Pro. It is much better for close-range weapons and will benefit this SMG a lot. Next is the 32-Round Mag. The extended magazine size is lesser compared to the other SMGs which prevents the MX9 from being the absolute best SMG in the game. However, this magazine will do for now.

The Bruen Q900 Grip is to increase the ADS and sprint to fire of the weapon. The Ftac C11 Riser does the same thing as the Rear Grip, thus making the weapon have higher mobility than most other SMGs. Finishing this loadout off, we have the 16.5” Bruen S901 which increases the effective damage range of the weapon in addition to hip fire accuracy, movement speed, and bullet velocity.

This is one of the most balanced SMG loadouts you can use in the game no matter the situation so we highly recommend giving it a try.

Loadout 5 : SO-14

The only DMR on this list is the SO-14 which has skyrocketed in terms of the TTK rivaling the best weapons in the game. It wasn’t in the limelight before this season but now it has lots of reliability in the longer ranges. The recoil of the weapon in full auto mode can be a problem which is why we recommend using it in semi-auto mode for long-distance firefights. The full auto will work for close to medium-range fights.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP V-4

Aim OP V-4 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

We start off with the Aim OP V-4 for a clear Line of Sights and the 50-Round Drum. Remember, the 50-Round Drum is because we will use it for closer ranges as well. Due to the recoil of the weapon, we will need as many bullets as we can get.

The next attachment is the 7.62 High-Velocity Ammunition which is solely responsible for increasing the bullet velocity of the weapon. Now, to manage the recoil we will equip the last two attachments. The Lockgrip Precision-40 grip is to increase the hip-fire accuracy, recoil steadiness and aim walking steadiness of the weapon.

Last but not least we will use the Sakin Tread-40 Muzzle to reduce the vertical and horizontal recoil of the weapon thus solving our high recoil problem. Now, this weapon can be used in a variety of situations if you manage to steady the recoil. Its high damage can net you fast kills.

Perks and Equipment to Use

Base Perk 1 : Tracker

: Tracker Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: High Alert/ Ghost

High Alert/ Ghost Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

The first perk allows you to track your enemy’s footsteps and see death markers. It is really useful at the beginning and the end stages of a game. Double Time is going to be really useful in SMG loadouts since it will increase the duration of the tactical sprint. It also increases the crouch movement speed by 30%, largely benefitting the SMGs.

Spotter is going to help you stay away from enemy trip mines, claymores, and more since you will be able to spot them through walls. In addition, you can hack these equipment if you spot them and you can mark them for your team by ADSing on them. The last perk will be High Alert/Ghost. The selection is up to you.

High Alert pulses your vision when an enemy beyond your line of sight spots you. Ghost lets you hide from the enemy UAVs and heartbeat sensors. After the Ultimate Perk, we will go for the Throwing Knife which is going to finish off enemies quickly after we down them. The Smoke Grenade is going to be really important to get away from unwanted engagements.

Why Should You Use These Meta Loadouts in Warzone 2.0?

These loadouts have everything to dispose of your enemies quickly. The SMGs have faster mobility and enough damage that can outclass other loadouts. The SO-14 loadout will be clinical in the longer ranges while the RAAL MG is a great counter to all the ARs and Battle Rifle users. The perks are suited to all playstyles while the equipment will help you rack up kills and escape quickly.

Those are all the things you need to know about these meta loadouts in Warzone 2.0. If you liked these setups then perhaps you’d like some of our others. Click here to check them out.