Warzone Guru Reveals The Top 5 Meta Loadouts for Warzone 2.0 Season 4 Resurgence

Warzone 2.0 Season 4 brought about health changes that are bound to change the meta and TTK of certain weapons. Adhering to those changes, we will break down 5 of the Warzone 2.0 Resurgence meta weapon loadouts that will help you get the upper hand in Season 4.

Advertisement

Warzone 2.0 Season 4 brought drastic changes to the health of players. Previously, players spawned with 100 health. Now they will spawn with the default health pool of 150 without any armor plates. With the armor plates, the max health of a player goes up to 300 HP. This ignites a lot of competition within the community on deciding what the best weapon in the game is.

Al Mazrah is a different dragon to slay altogether but in the Resurgence modes, action is fast-paced. That is why, you will not only need weapons that perform well on those maps but also a faster TTK to counter the new health changes. Let us take a look at WhosImmortal‘s Top 5 meta loadouts for Warzone 2.0 Resurgence modes after the health changes.

Advertisement

Contents

What are the Best Meta Loadouts to Use in Warzone 2.0 Resurgence

Loadout #1: M4 and Lachmann Sub (MP5) M4 Attachments Lachmann Sub Attachments

Loadout #2: Kastov 762 and ISO 45 Kastov 762 Attachments ISO 45 Attachments

Loadout #3 : MCPR-300 and Tempus Razorback MCPR-300 Attachments Tempus Razorback Attachments

Loadout #4: 556 Icarus and Kastov-74u 556 Icarus Attachments Kastov-74u Attachments

Loadout #5: Lachmann 762 and Vaznev-9K Lachmann 762 Attachments Vaznev-9K Attachments

All Perks and Equipment in The Above Loadouts

What are the Best Meta Loadouts to Use in Warzone 2.0 Resurgence

The weapon meta has completely changed from the last season of Warzone 2.0. The Cronen Squall is dying down and the community is starting to come up with better solutions to the health changes. Due to the comparatively faster action of Resurgence modes, players switch over to the AR and SMG combo frequently.

That is why, most of these Warzone 2.0 meta loadouts have an AR and SMG together to combat both long and close-range enemies. Without further ado, let us break them down.

Also, in the video, WhosImmortal mentions that one can switch up the primaries and the secondaries according to their will. All of the weapons go well with each other so feel free to mix and match.

(Note: All of these Loadouts share the same equipment and perks, you can check them out in the last section of this guide)

Loadout #1: M4 and Lachmann Sub (MP5)

M4 Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Muzzle: Harbinger D20

The M4 is one of the most trusted ARs in Call of Duty history and is back in the meta in Warzone 2.0. To ensure that its strengths show in gunfights, WhosImmortal put attachments that complement the gun well.

Advertisement

The Optic helps in obtaining a clear line of sight of the enemies while the 60-Round Mag combats frequent reloading. The 5.56 High-Velocity ammunition is present to increase the TTK of the weapon since the recoil of the weapon is fairly controllable. The FTAC Ripper increases the mobility and handling stats of the weapon.

Lastly, the Muzzle increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. It also offers sound suppression so you can stay off the map.

Lachmann Sub Attachments

Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Stock : Meer Recoil Factory-56 Stock

: Meer Recoil Factory-56 Stock Rear Grip : Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip

: Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip Laser: VLK LZR 7MW Laser

VLK LZR 7MW Laser Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

The Lachmann Sub is the best SMG in the game. That is why, we only need to equip it with simple attachments. The extended magazine will help us shoot continuously without having to reload. Another reason is that this weapon eats a lot of ammo due to the high fire rate.

The TCG-10 Rear Grip is to control recoil while the Factory Stock will aid handling and mobility stats. The VLK Laser provides faster sprinting and ADS. The Barrel will further increase ADS and movement speed maxing out the mobility of the weapon.

Loadout #2: Kastov 762 and ISO 45

Kastov 762 Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

The Kastov 762 has a lower TTK compared to most of the primaries in this loadout but it is still one of the best weapons with simple and effective attachments on it. Although, it can still hold its own. This loadout is focused on controlling the weapon. Because if you can keep on target and hit those medium-range shots, you will have problems in slaying enemies.

Now, moving on to the loadout, most of the attachments are the same as the M4 loadout. The Optic provides clear visuals while the extended magazine is to take confident gunfights without running out of ammo. The High Velocity ammunition increases the TTK of the weapon and the FTAC Ripper underbarrel is a must for any AR loadout.

The only difference is the ZLR Talon 5 muzzle. It provides recoil smoothness, damage range, and bullet velocity along with suppressing the weapon.

ISO 45 Attachments

Magazine: 45-Round Drum

45-Round Drum Rear Grip: EXP Shear Rear Grip

EXP Shear Rear Grip Stock: SK-3 Cheetah Stock

SK-3 Cheetah Stock Laser: 1MW Quickfire Laser

1MW Quickfire Laser Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

ISO 45 is the newest SMG in Warzone 2.0 Season 4. It has quickly made its mark as a reliable weapon. Its damage and speed are on par with the rest of the SMGs and it can kill as quickly as any other weapon with the right attachments.

As usual, we will use an extended magazine to increase our chances to kill an enemy per mag. The EXP Shear Rear Grip is to increase mobility. The Cheetah Stock maxes out the mobility of the weapon while slightly increasing handling. The 1MW Laser is to increase the ADS speed of the weapon (one can also use the VLK LZR 7MW)

Finally, the Lockshot KT85 Compensator is for horizontal and vertical recoil control making the gun viable in medium ranges.

Loadout #3 : MCPR-300 and Tempus Razorback

(You can use this in Al Mazrah as well since it is a great combination of Sniper and Assault Rifle)

MCPR-300 Attachments

Optic: Forge TAC Delta 4

Forge TAC Delta 4 Magazine: 5-Round Mag

5-Round Mag Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

.300 Mag Explosive Barrel: 22” OMX-456

22” OMX-456 Muzzle: Nilsound 90

The MCPR-300 is one of the best Snipers in the game currently alongside the FJX Imperium. These attachments will focus on maximizing the output of every shot we land using the weapon. That is why, the Forge TAC Delta Optic will be to track enemies across ranges consistently and increase mobility slightly.

The 5-Round Mag is to ensure that the ADS of the gun increases because the standard 10 mags might slow us down. The .300 Mag Explosive is to do extra damage upon every impact but it also one shots the enemy if it’s a headshot. The 22” OMX-456 increases damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy.

The Nilsound 90 also increases range and velocity while also giving us sound suppression and recoil smoothness.

Tempus Razorback Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: 16” Tankr-V

Also a new weapon in Warzone 2.0, the Tempus Razorback has become a reliable AR in the meta for most users. It has short to medium-range capability and really shines in most gunfights due to its higher fire rate in comparison to other ARs.

The Optic is for better tracking while the 60-Round Mag in this weapon is a must-have. The Edge-47 grip gives us some control of the weapon while the Echoless-80 is a lighter suppressor as compared to the others. It has the same stat increases as the ZLR Talon 5.

The 16” Tankr Barrel increases the recoil control of the weapon along with bullet velocity.

Loadout #4: 556 Icarus and Kastov-74u

Icarus 556 Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: FTAC Coldforge 16” Barrel

The Icarus 556, even though it is an LMG, has a really good TTK against some of the meta ARs and SMGs; especially when the range keeps on increasing. As usual, we will use the Aim OP V-4 and the 5.56 for easy tracking and higher TTK respectively.

The FTAC Ripper increases stability and mobility while the Echoless-80 provides suppression, damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness. The FTAC Coldforge 16” Barrel increases bullet velocity and damage range further but also slightly aids in hip-fire accuracy.

Kastov-74u Attachments

Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip : True-Tac Grip

: True-Tac Grip Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: BR 209 Barrel

It has been a long time since the Kastov-74u has been in the meta but with the Season 4 patches it is back. It is one of the best ARs even though it fits more of an SMG category due to its close-range potential like the Chimera.

The attachments are simple. We start off with an extended mag. Then the Otrezat Stock and the True Tac Grip for increased mobility. These two attachments will make this weapon as agile as an SMG. The FSS OLE-V Laser for increased handling. The last attachment is the BR 209 which further increases the ADS and movement speeds.

Loadout #5: Lachmann 762 and Vaznev-9K

Lachmann 762 Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Undoubtedly one of the best weapons in the game right now, the Lachmann 762 just needs simple attachments to absolutely destroy enemies in any range. We start off with the basic Aim OP-V4 and extended mag attachments and then move on to the High-Velocity ammunition for increased TTK.

Now, because the gun has lots of recoil, the last two attachments will go in trying to neutralize or lessen it as much as possible. That is why, we have the Lockgrip Precision-40 to increase the recoil steadiness of the weapon. The Sakin Muzzle will help in both horizontal and vertical recoil control to ensure that the shredding power of this weapon doesn’t get affected by the high recoil.

Vaznev-9K Attachments

Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip : True-Tac Grip

: True-Tac Grip Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: KAS-1 254mm

The TTK of this weapon rivals the Lachmann Sub which is why it is one of the best weapons in the game. Plus, it is a lethal Sniper support weapon. We will run almost the same attachments as the Kastov-74u for this one, the only exception being the barrel.

The Stock and Rear Grip are going to increase the mobility while the Laser takes care of the handling of the weapon. The extended mag will help dispose of multiple enemies in close-range gunfights. The KAS-1 254mm Barrel provides a much-needed boost in damage range, hip-fire accuracy, and bullet velocity.

All Perks and Equipment in The Above Loadouts

All of these loadouts will have the same perks and equipment because they are reliable. Let us break down what we have in store for the essentials department.

Base Perk 1 : Overkill

: Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate Perk: High Alert/ Ghost

High Alert/ Ghost Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Overkill is a necessity if we are running two primary weapons in a loadout. The second Base Perk is Double Time. Double Time increases the duration of the tactical sprint by twice the amount so you can either escape from bad situations or chase down enemies. In addition, it also increases Crouch Movement Speed by 30%.

Resupply is essential if you are a heavy equipment user. You will start off with an extra Lethal and your equipment recharges over a 30-second duration. For the Ultimate Perk, we will go with High Alert or Ghost depending on your preference. High Alert pulses your vision when an enemy spots you and Ghost helps you stay off the map when UAVs are in the air.

We will use the Throwing Knife to quickly finish off downed enemies while the Smoke Grenade is meant to be used as an escape route or to disappear off the enemy’s line of sight. That is all you need to know about these loadouts.

If you like these Warzone 2.0 meta loadouts then perhaps you’d like some of our others. Click here to check them out.