Warzone 2 Sakin MG Loadout ft. FaZe Booya; Weapon’s Specialist Fennec 45 Class Setup!

This is FaZe Booya’s most desired Sakin MG Loadout in Warzone 2, which also has a Fennec-45 on the side for close-range combat.

Warzone 2’s meta-state is a little occupied by the RPK and the Fennec. However, assault rifles and SMGs are making a comeback slowly. Detaching ourselves from the RPK, let us look at the Sakin MG, which is equally good as the RPK. We will make a loadout centered around the Sakin. However, first, we will look at all the attachments on the Fennec-45.

Sakin MG Loadout with the Fennec-45; Long-Range Firepower and Short-Range Versatility

Fennec 45

Let us quickly look at all the attachments we need for the Fennec-45. This will be your secondary gun in the loadout.

Magazine – Fennec 45 Mag

Fennec 45 Mag Stock – Agile Assault-7 Stock

Agile Assault-7 Stock Rear Grip – Fennec Rubber Grip

Fennec Rubber Grip Laser – VLK ZLR 7Mw

VLK ZLR 7Mw Muzzle – Lockshot KT85

Sakin MG

Now, let us go over the cream of the crop of the article. The first attachment we will put on this gun is the AIM OP V-4 Optic. This provides a clear ADS, which is critical in taking on long-range gunfights. The next is the 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition, which will help with the gun’s bullet velocity, thus increasing TTK.

The next attachment is the Bruen G305 Grip Wrap. This is a Rear Grip that solely helps with the recoil control of this weapon. Next is the Bruen Warrior LMG Underbarrel, essential in maintaining recoil stability and aiming stability. The last attachment is a Muzzle. The ZLR Talon 5 gives us sound suppression, increased bullet velocity and damage range, and recoil smoothness.

That is all you need to know about the weapons. The Perk Package will be Weapon’s Specialist, and for the Lethal, Booya uses a Throwing Knife; you can use anything you want. For the tactical, a Smoke Grenade is essential for a quick escape.

Check out FaZe Booya's Channel here and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content!

