Ludwig becomes co-owner of Moist Esports, hints at recruiting a Valorant team

YouTube content creator, Ludwig, recently announced he would be joining Moist Esports as the co-owner. Shortly after the announcement, he mentioned the organization is looking at options to enter the Valorant esports scene. Moist Esports was founded in 2021 by YouTuber MoistCr1TiKal.

The organization competes in various esports like Apex Legends, Super Smash Bros., and Rocket League.

Moist Esports likely to enter Valorant scene, hints Ludwig

In a video uploaded on YouTube, Ludwig announced being a part of Moist esports. He also explained why he is choosing to enter esports.

In the video, Ludwig explained his love for chess and esports. He described his ideal Sunday as one where he is playing chess and watching esports on the other screen. In addition to that, he also commended MoistCr1TiKal for choosing to explore his passion.

Ludwig explained: “I believe in Charlie. He is a guy who I look up to. I like working with him, and an opportunity to work with him, even if it requires burning a lot of money, is one worth taking.”

“As a part of my joining as a co-owner of Moist, I technically get to brand certain verticals, certain esports that I like and that Charlie is maybe not as big a fan of, the way I want to. If I were to get a Valorant team or maybe if I were to make a robust Melee roster in addition to moky, I could name it something I want to.”

Ludwig has been following Valorant for a long while. Recently, the YouTube star also organised a Valorant tournament with Tarik. The event was held in Los Angeles with the record viewership numbers of 200,000.

