EA FC 24 Joey Veerman Eredivisie POTM SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 has been focusing a lot on the lesser-known leagues like Eredivisie, ROSHN Saudi League, and Major Super League. They recently announced Joey Veerman as the Eredivisie Player of the Month (POTM) for November, and a special edition card for the Dutch midfielder is now available in the Squad Building Challenge (SBC). So, here is everything about this new in-game item.

Electronic Arts names a soccer star the “Player of the Month” for their respective leagues every month. Later, those players are honored with a special upgraded card. This POTM promo has been part of Ultimate Team since this franchise was known as FIFA. The PSV star Veerman is the Eredivisie POTM for his outstanding performance in November.

About Joey Veerman Eredivisie POTM card

The PSV midfielder has a 78-rated Common Gold as his base Ultimate Team card. Most fans won’t consider this as their first choice while building a team. Mostly, they used this Common Gold card for completing various SBCs. But EA FC 24 has presented a new 86-rated Eredivisie POTM edition for the Dutchman. Now, this is something that fans would want on their primary squads.

There aren’t many special cards from the top league of Dutch soccer. But now fans have the opportunity to have one with the 89-rated Veerman Eredivisie POTM card. This is especially useful for those creating a team based on Eredivisie and the Netherlands. The most impressive stats of this newly upgraded card are the 89-Passing, 84-Dribbling, and 86-Physicality.

How to obtain this Eredivisie POTM card?

To obtain the Joey Veerman Eredivisie POTM, EA FC 24 fans have to complete the respective SBC, which is to build a squad of eleven players. However, they need to follow some requirements while creating the required squad for this SBC.

Joey Veerman

At least one Dutch player should be part of the Starting XI.

At least one player over 85-rated should be part of the Starting XI.

The overall team rating should be over 83.

Fans would be spending over 15,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market. But they can reduce the amount to complete the SBC by using their untradable and spare cards. If fans have a shortage of these required, they can participate in the Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

It is a reasonable amount for obtaining a special card. So, EA FC 24 fans should complete the Joey Veerman Eredivisie POTM SBC soon, as this Ultimate Team challenge will expire after a while.