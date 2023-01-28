Adin Ross gets shocked after seeing his name appear in xQc-Adept’s divorce documents, reacts

News of xQc and Adept’s divorce has taken the internet by storm in the last month. Details about what is going on with the streamer and his ex are scarce on the internet but whatever is available, is astonishing, to say the least. Recent developments reveal that xQc isn’t legally allowed to talk about the divorce.

Internet is shaken again after their fellow streamer, Adin Ross’ name is also mentioned in the document.

“Why am I involved in this s**t, bro?” Adin reacts to being mentioned in xQc and Adept’s divorce document

Adin Ross returned to streaming after getting banned on Twitch and was made aware of what is happening. The streamer was told by his audience that he was mentioned in xQc and Adept’s divorce.

Ross was sent YouTuber Henry Resilient’s video and was left speechless after what he saw. The YouTuber explained Ross’ role in their divorce.

He said: “Well, nice! I don’t know what to tell you guys, bro. Like, I’m always just someway getting sucked into something, bro!”

To lighten the situation he joked about his car being taken away.

The serious allegation against Adin Ross in the leaked divorce document

Ross didn’t watch the whole video but saw it in bits and pieces. The document read:

“Most recently, he (xQc) has alluded to arguments with me on his Twitch stream while I was at his current short-term rental property in Los Angeles. After being invited inside for my friend and using the restroom after the party, saying that I (Adept) manipulated him and purposely interfered with his work.”

The document also shed light on Adept’s allegations where she said xQc had allegedly invited a po*n star to his house. Fans of the French-Canadian streamer aren’t thrilled about Adept’s allegations. Ross further read the document that said:

“It is my strongest belief that Felix is emulating the behavior of one of the only other streamers to surpass his success in recent times, Adin Ross.”

However, Adin was shocked to see his name being dragged into the situation. He reacted by saying “Why am I involved in this s**t, bro?!”

The latest on the divorce is yet to come out and since xQc is barred from saying anything on the matter, fans will just have to wait.

