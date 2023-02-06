Warzone 2 tcTekk’s Latest RPK and X-13 Class Loadout is The Strongest in the Current Meta!

RPK is the most overpowered gun in the current Warzone 2 meta. Check out this loadout by tcTekk that takes advantage of its versatility.

There are not many weapons in the game that rival the versatility the RPK offers. Good damage over long ranges, a decent fire rate, and good enough handling. Combined with the X-13, your short and long-range combat capabilities increase since you have two of the best weapons. However, you still need decent attachments to make them meta-destroying weapons. Let us look at the attachments you will use for both guns.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s new Twitter announcement to potentially benefit content creators: MrBeast reacts

This tcTekk RPK Loadout will Blow your Socks off in Warzone 2!

First, let us quickly look at the X-13’s attachments, and then we will move on to the primary RPK loadout with a breakdown of everything we put on it.

X-13

Laser – 1MW Pistol Laser

– 1MW Pistol Laser Rear Grip – Akimbo X-13

– Akimbo X-13 Magazine – 33-Round Mag

– 33-Round Mag Muzzle – FT Steel Fire

FT Steel Fire Barrel – XRK Luc-9

RPK

Optic – AIM OP-V4

– AIM OP-V4 Ammunition – 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip – Demo X2

Now, let us look at the post’s star: the RPK. The first attachment we will use on this gun is the AIM OP-V4 Optic. This will give us a clear and precise line of sight of our enemies. We recommend not using the iron sights and getting an Optic instead. Next is the 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition, which we will solely use to increase the bullet velocity of the gun.

The next attachment is a Demo X2 Rear Grip responsible for controlling the gun’s recoil. FTAC Ripper 56 is a standard for any loadout since it helps with aiming stability, recoil stabilization, and hip-fire accuracy. The last attachment is the ZLR Talon 5, which brings sound suppression, increased damage range and bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness. That is all the attachments for this gun.

tcTekk has the Vanguard Perk Package equipped in this loadout, with throwing knives and smoke grenades for a quick escape and quickly finishing enemies. For more meta loadouts, check out tcTekk’s channel, and for more Warzone 2 content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: Hogwarts Legacy won’t have romance options