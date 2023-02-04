Elon Musk’s new Twitter announcement to potentially benefit content creators: MrBeast reacts
Since Elon Musk took over as the CEO of Twitter, a lot of changes have been implemented on the micro-blogging platform. In one of his recent announcements, he said that Twitter will share a part of the revenue for the ads they see on their threads. MrBeast is all for it.
This step could be a direct way to please content creators who are disappointed with Twitter’s policies.
MrBeast stunned after Twitter CEO announces new changes
Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2023
In his latest tweet, Elon Musk said he will make a few changes to the ad revenue distribution of the platform. He said: “Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads.“
The king of content, MrBeast was shocked when we saw the tweet and commented with a “Woah :0”. He seemed to be impressed by the move since a few weeks ago he was against one of Musk’s newly introduced policies of not being able to cross-promote social media platforms.
In a following tweet, Musk wrote the conditions for revenue share. He said:
“To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified”
The banter that never ends
Musk and MrBeast have somewhat of a Twitter banter going on. In a Tweet where Musk asked if he should step down as the Twitter CEO, MrBeast asked if the former stepped down, could he have Twitter? and to that, he replied it was a possibility.
Can I be the new Twitter CEO?
— MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 22, 2022
Their back and forth continues on the platform, and with Elon’s new policy change, verified users have all the more incentive to join in.
