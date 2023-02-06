HomeSearch

Hogwarts Legacy won’t have romance options

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 06/02/2023

As the release date for Hogwarts Legacy draws closer, fans of the wizarding franchise are wondering if romance in Hogwarts Legacy is a possibility. Romance options in open-world RPGs are par for the course in the genre, but the Avalanche Software title won’t follow suit.

The game will open with students entering their fifth year. While the game tells the tale of adolescence and adventure, romance won’t be tackled in this entry.

Developers explain the decision behind romance options in Hogwarts Legacy

While the original Harry Potter books and movies might be famous for romance, Hogwarts Legacy won’t feature the same. Avalanche Studios made the announcement that handling romance for a 15-year-old protagonist would be “difficult to manage.”

However, the developers have confirmed that the game will have friendship bonds that each player can explore. In the game, each house will have a companion, and players will be able to befriend them.

  • Natsai Onai
  • Sebastian Sallow
  • Poppy Sweeting
  • Amit Thakkar

Considering these elements, the developers have made the call to not include romance options, favoring exploration and world-building instead.

The game’s many trailers and showcases showed us that young wizards and witches in the game will take on adventures together. Besides that, they will also complete missions with the help of the house companions. The game also received a launch trailer this week, building hype for its arrival.

The game will release on February 10, 2023, and players can get early access to the game by buying the Deluxe or the Collector’s edition. The Nintendo Switch port of the title will release on April 4, 2023.

