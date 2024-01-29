Did EA Sports Remove Glitch Evolutions in EA FC 24?

Evolution is a new Ultimate Team feature added in EA FC 24, allowing fans to evolve their weak or favored cards into the superior version. However, EA Sports doesn’t want fllllltans creating overpowered cards and prevents them by implementing various requirements for an Evolution.

Despite the limitations set by EA Sports, fans found ways to exploit the Evolution system to acquire overpowered cards. Recently, fans were able to obtain the game’s first 99-rated card via evolving the Ryan Howley Common Bronze via an Evolution chain of Keep Up, Fast Forward, and TOTY Unsung Hero.

Aside from Howley, fans can also obtain a 99-rated center-back. They would simply need to use the Diego Mendes Common Bronze card instead of Howley’s card. There are many other such glitch Evolutions like the 93-rated Guillem Mollina, acquired chaining the Fast Forward and TOTY Center Back Prospect.

These glitches definetly helped fans to get their hands on some high-rated special cards which could cost million if they were avaiulable in the Transfer Market. However, there are latest reports suggesting EA Sports has come with a fix to prevent fans from creating overpowered cards.

EA Sports introduces a new requirement to prevent overpowered cards in EA FC 24

EA FC 24 recentky unveiled the new TOTY Honorable Mention-based Evolution, the Wing Wizard, which is a premium upgrade to improve a left winger via giving him boosted skills and new Playstyles. Like every other Evolution released so far, Wing Wizard also comes with a set of requirements that fans should met while selecting the eligible card.

One of the eligibility criteria for the newly-added Wing Wizard is that “In-Progress Evolution” cards can’t be used anymore. The primary step to glich evolution for acquiring the 99-rated cards where to put in-progress Evolution cards to another Evolution and finally claim all the Evolution rewards to get the best card in the game. Now, they won’t be able to use such overpowered cards thanks to the new requirements.

There are still hope that EA Sports might not have competely got rid of the system. The other new Evolution, the Right Side Star, which is to evolve a right-winger. Thie is a free Evolution but unlike Winged Wizard didn’t have any prevention from using in-progress Evolution cards. It would be interesting see whether fans would get more opportunity to acquire 99-rated cards in the future.