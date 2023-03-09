FaZe Booya’s FSS Hurricane Class Loadout for Warzone 2! Best Ashika Island Class for Close Range Combat!

FaZe Booya is a consistent Warzone 2 content creator. Today, we will look at his FSS Hurricane loadout best suited for Ashika Island.

The FSS Hurricane is an underrated gun in the game. It is highly overshadowed by close-range guns such as the Fennec and the Vaznev 9k. However, it has a lot of potential granted the player sticks to the gun’s strengths and uses attachments that benefit its recoil control and mobility.

We will take a look at FaZe Booya’s setup which does exactly that. In the gameplay, you will see him running around, always being mobile and taking fights. That is the point of this setup, to be aggressive but calculated in your approach.

Warzone 2 FSS Hurricane Class is Made for Close-Range Combat! Stick to the Roots!

The first attachment we will use is the Demo Quicksilver Stock. If you haven’t used this attachment before you should now because it provides 4 different stat boosts. It improves ADS speed, crouch movement speed, aim walking speed, and sprint speed. These stats combined boost the mobility of the weapon and help in taking controlled duels.

Keeping to boosting mobility, we will use the XTEN RR-40 Rear Grip to increase our ADS speed further along with the sprint-to-fire speed which is essential in increasing the TTK. The FSS OLE-V Laser is also a mobility-boosting attachment we are going to use in this setup. It boosts sprint-to-fire, ADS speed, and aiming stability.

Now that we have maxed out the mobility, let us move towards increasing the damage and range. For that, we will use the FSS Cannonade 16” Barrel which will increase our damage range, hip-fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. The last attachment we will use is a Forge DX-90 F Muzzle. This attachment offers sound suppression which helps us keep ourselves off the enemy’s radar. In addition, it smoothens our recoil.

All of these attachments ensure a close-range beast that can help you win gunfights in any situation. Use the perk packages and grenades which complement your playing style. You can also equip a Sniper as a secondary and use it for long-range fights. For more Warzone 2 uploads, stay subscribed to FaZe Booya and keep coming back to The SportsRush for more Call of Duty content!

