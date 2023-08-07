How to Find an End City in Minecraft: An In-Depth Guide

An End City is the primary source of Elytra and other good loot in Minecraft. This guide will take a look at how you can find some end cities in Minecraft quite easily and the preparation behind them.

Advertisement

Minecraft’s vast exploratory maps will eventually take you toward the End Cities during the endgame. However, you have to possess more than just experience and enchanted weapons to face the adversaries inside these cities. Granted, the loot you can find here is undoubtedly some of the best in the game.

To get those treasures, we will need to prepare to our heart’s content so we can survive the horrors that await us. This guide will walk you through every single thing you need to collect to survive the end cities in the game. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Advertisement

Contents

How to Find and Prepare for an End City in Minecraft

Preparation to Explore the End City Collecting the Things You Need Preparing Blocks Brewing Potions

Execution Phase Stick to a Single Direction Search for Large Landmasses and Islands

More Ways to Find an End City in Minecraft Go Creative Use a Seed Finder Use a Waypoint Mod



How to Find and Prepare for an End City in Minecraft

When we said we will take a look at everything we meant it. This guide is meant to give you a full list of things you need to carry and prepare for before even searching for an End City. We will look at brewing different potions, preparing multiple blocks, and so on. We will do everything that will be of use to you in the End.

In addition, if you don’t want to do it the old-fashioned way by exploring, you can always make your way over to the last couple of sections where you can use means designed by the community to find an End City quite easily. However, you will still need to go through the preparation phase to acquire the necessary equipment.

Preparation for the End City Exploration

In this section, we will take a look at the necessary tools you will need to proceed to the End Cities. The End Cities are where some of the toughest Minecraft mobs reside. That is why, you cannot go in half-heartedly and without prepping.

This section will take a look at the tools, brewing potions, and anything else that will help you navigate and survive the End City. Let us get into it.

Advertisement

Collecting the Things You Need

It is a given here that you pack your strongest weapons ranging from bows and swords to crossbows and axes. Any enchanted weapon will help a lot in this quest to survive the End. Pack food because it is essential to recovering your HP and other things you have that will give you an advantage in the battle ahead.

We have also compiled a list of equipment you can carry to give you added support while exploring the End.

Pumpkin Head Endermen are some of the most powerful enemies in the game if you do not know how to deal with them. With a simple Pumpkin Head, the Endermen won’t attack you if you are looking at them directly. It will reduce your vision a little bit but there are certain mods you can use to remove that effect.

Rockets Rockets can be made using one piece of paper and three pieces of gunpowder. You can use the rockets to boost your Elytra flight if you have one. Even if you do not, they can be used as ammunition for Crossbows against entities in your fights. So ensure you pack some rockets.

Elytra Speaking of Elytra, they can help you navigate the End much quicker than setting out on foot. We recommend enchanting your Elytra as well, preferably with Mending since you can repair it by killing enemies for XP. An Elytra’s basic purpose is to help you fly around the game and the End has many open spaces where this equipment will shine.

Feather Falling Boots Lastly, we recommend going with some Diamond Boots and equipping them with the Feather Falling IV enchantment. This is one of the more useful gears that will let you survive the End due to Shulker mobs. These mobs tend to levitate you and drop you from a considerable height. These boots will help you survive those falls.

Ender Pearls Lastly, if you can gather Ender Pearls it will be a bonus because they will save you lots of time traveling between the huge islands. They will also not require you to use blocks to lay down a path between the islands.

Preparing Blocks

Now, this is for the ones that do not have an Elytra they can use to fly around in the End Cities. We are going to collect lots of blocks and use them to travel between the islands of the End. This might sound like a huge waste of time but it is much more fun than you’d give it credit for.

Now, the best thing to do is use cheap, farmable blocks like cobblestone to create slabs that you can use to travel to the other islands. The distance between the islands can stretch up to 64 blocks so it is a good idea to grab lots of these blocks so you do not run out.

First, you will farm cobblestones and once you get to the End, use the crafting table to turn them into slabs. This will save you tons of inventory space. Remove all of the blocks you will not need such as dirt, granite, or diorite because they will be next to useless in this journey.

Brewing Potions

The next step is brewing potions. Aside from the ones that give you benefits in combat, we recommend two more that are going to aid your survivability in the End Cities. Those are the Potion of Swiftness and the Potion of Slow Falling. Let us look at them and see what they do.

The Potion of Swiftness will save you a lot of time when exploring the End. Most of the time, the End is just long desolate islands with lots of walking. It will save you time by increasing your movement speed. It can help in avoiding mobs as well.

The Potion of Slow Falling is for people who did not pack the Diamond Boots enchanted with Feather Falling IV. These potions will be truly helpful when you are up against Shulkers and they levitate you.

Execution Phase

Now that we have collected all the things we would want, let us move on to how you should go about the exploration of an End City. Navigating the city is a crucial aspect of exploration since it will save you both time and resources. That is why, choosing a proper path and sticking to the game plan is important for the execution phase.

For this phase, we have two simple methods you can use to ensure success in finding the treasure the End Cities hold.

Stick to a Single Direction

This strategy might sound boring but it will keep you grounded. It is tempting to search every square inch of the End Cities after spawning but you must stick to exploring a single direction and then commit to it. Find out the direction you are in and mark a starting point so you do not get confused.

Go in a single direction and explore everything that comes your way. Travel for at least a thousand blocks before switching.

Search for Large Landmasses and Islands

When you are following the single-direction rule, it is easy for your mind to want to complete exploring small islands just to get them out of your system. However, we prefer you prioritize big islands because that is where most of the loot resides.

For more information, click F3 and check what biome name the area has. The End Highlands are a jackpot. Bridging over to small islands is not worth the time unless they lead you to said larger islands.

More Ways to Find an End City in Minecraft

Till now we have covered the traditional ways to go about exploring the End Cities of Minecraft. Now, we will take a look at the easier ways you can find an End City without having to traditionally explore everything and following the long route. There are a couple of ways you can find an End City, we are going to list out the most convenient ways.

Go Creative

Creative Mode is an explorer and builder’s best friend in Minecraft. If you just want to find an End City and explore it without having to go through the motions, you can just create a new world, switch to Creative Mode, and teleport to the End.

If you do not know how to teleport, we have a simple guide that can help you out. You can check it out here.

Use a Seed Finder

Seed Finders are some of the most common tools intermediate and advanced Minecraft players use to find Seeds of their choosing, for different purposes such as building, exploring, or looting. The most popular Seed Finder among the community is Chunk Bsse.

To use Chunk Base, go to this link. From the Apps list, scroll down to the Nether and the End section and then click on End City. From there, it will show you multiple Seeds and the coordinates for End Cities, which you can enter into the game’s console and teleport to.

Use a Waypoint Mod

Last, but not least, you can use a waypoint mod to make your way over to an End City. These mods are typically used for exploration and are some of the best ones to utilize if you want to experience End Cities and various Seeds.

With these waypoint mods, you can find any structure in the game including an End City so it makes your job a thousand times easier. We recommend downloading Xaero’s Minimap which will give you a constant minimap on the top of your screen.

There are zoom levels and it displays mobs as well which will help you with exploration. Download some exploration or teleportation mods if you can as well to aid you on this journey.

Those are all the things you can do to make finding End Cities and exploring them easier in Minecraft. Even if you have all these tools, we recommend doing it the old-fashioned way because it is fun. If you liked this Minecraft piece, perhaps you’d enjoy some of our other ones. Click here to check them out.