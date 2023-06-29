FaZe Booya Shows Off a New SO-14 Meta Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 4

SO-14 is in the meta due to the health and TTK Changes in Warzone 2.0 Season 4 patches. FaZe Booya made a meta-class loadout showcasing the SO-14 in Warzone 2.0 to let fans know of its power.

The meta in Warzone 2.0 has completely changed. People are shying away from the Cronen Squall and adapting to other weapons, such as LMGs, Sniper Rifles, and SMGs. Only some of the ARs have gotten the spotlight. Among them are the Tempus Razorback, the M4, and the Kastov variants.

At the top of these, the SO-14 has risen in the Battle Rifle category and dismantled the meta. FaZe Booya made a class loadout featuring the weapon we will use as a reference in this guide to showcase how overpowered it is. Let us get into it.

The SO-14 came into the spotlight due to the recent health and armor changes in Warzone 2.0. The base health went from 100 to 150 without armor. With a max health of 300 with armor, it takes a while to kill the enemies. That is where this gun shreds in a fully automatic mode.

Although it is a good idea to use this weapon in its default semi-automatic mode when firing in longer ranges, the gun also has decent kickback, so expect some vertical recoil when firing. Aside from that, this is a powerful weapon that can kill in 3 to 4 shots. Let us see how you can unlock this weapon.

How to Unlock the SO-14

To unlock the SO-14 in Warzone 2.0, you must first level the EBR-14 Marksmen Rifleto Level 12. Do not worry about unlocking the EBR-14 since it is one of those weapons unlocked for you at the start of the game.

Thus, you can start leveling up the EBR-14 without worrying about unlocking another weapon first. When you reach Level 12 of this weapon, you will unlock the SO-14. Let us look at the loadout that will be the most beneficial for you after you unlock this weapon.

SO-14 Attachments

Optic: Aim OP V-4

Aim OP V-4 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Muzzle : Sakin Tread-40

: Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 22” Boremaster Barrel

We will equip the gun with an Optic to get a clear line of sight of enemies. Any Optic you are comfortable with will do the job, but in this case, Booya goes with the Aim OP V-4. It is a simple Optic and does the job of giving a clear LoS quite well.

Pair that up with the 50-Round Drum. We will use the 50-Round Drum because of the automatic fire mode. We will use the gun automatically most of the time, so it is wise to equip the 50-Round Extended Mag to deal with multiple enemies and finish off downed enemies.

The FTAC Ripper 56 is standard in under-barrel attachments. It helps in maintaining control of the weapon by increasing the handling stats. The extension increases the aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, and hip-fire accuracy of the gun. The recoil control this weapon provides will help in long-range engagements.

The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle is essential as it will reduce the recoil more. The muzzle combats vertical and horizontal recoil and manages it. Make sure to tune this attachment for recoil stabilization and control as well.

The final attachment will be the 22” Boremaster Barrel, which gives this weapon extra bullet velocity, damage range, more recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy. The first three stat boosts are significant, but the hip-fire accuracy is not required since we will rarely be hip-firing the weapon.

Secondary, Perks, and Attachments

Now let us move on to the secondary. FaZe Booya uses the newest ISO 45 SMG, which has one of the best fire rates and damage for its class. Let us look at the attachments for the weapon and break it down.

ISO 45 Attachments

Magazine: 45-Round Drum

45-Round Drum Stock: Mace 650

Mace 650 Ammunition: .45 Auto Hollowpoint

.45 Auto Hollowpoint Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Barrel: 7” EX-Raptor-V2

The 45-Round Drum will ensure you can take on multiple enemies simultaneously, while the Mace 650 will increase the aiming stability and recoil control of the weapon. The .45 Auto Hollowpoint will give you crippling power rounds, turning off the enemies’ tactical sprint and preventing them from escaping.

Next is the Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider, which prevents the muzzle flash from showing and improves recoil steadiness. Finally, the 7” EX-Raptor-V2 Barrel will increase mobility by providing boosts for ADS speed, movement speed, and hip recoil control. You will often use this gun for close ranges, so you will need all the hip recoil you can get. Now, let us move on to the perks and equipment.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost/High Alert

Ghost/High Alert Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

As usual, FaZe Booya goes with the same perk setup he goes with usually. We start with Overkill, so it can be possible to carry two primary weapons simultaneously. Pair that up with Double Time to increase the tactical sprint’s duration and a 30% increase in crouch movement speed.

Then we use Fast Hands, allowing us to switch our weapons faster if the enemy catches us off-guard. The Ultimate Perk depends on your playstyle. You can use Ghost to stay off the Radar while High Alert to avoid getting backstabbed by your opponents.

We use a Throwing Knife to quickly finish off opponents, while the Smoke Grenade can help escape from gunfights that might send you back to the lobby.

Why Should You Use this Meta Loadout in Warzone 2.0?

This meta loadout ensures that you have both long and short ranges covered. In addition, the SO-14 is one of the best weapons we have right now, so it would be a shame not to utilize its firepower. Plus, the ISO 45 can also kill surprisingly fast. The perk setup will perfectly complement your playstyle while using these two weapons.

That’s everything you need to know everything about this SO-14 loadout in Warzone 2.0. If you liked this loadout, perhaps you’d like some of our others. Click here to check them out.