Cooper Carbine Best Class Loadout : Why you Should Use this Gun in Call of Duty Warzone

Today we will look at the Advantages of a Cooper Carbine Class Loadout and why it is one of the best. Details and class loadout below.

Cooper Carbine has a faster time-to-kill as compared to other close-range ARs. Its high accuracy, lesser recoil and fire rate remind us of the M-27 from Black Ops 2. With higher accuracy, we must prop this loadout up so that it takes advantage of the accuracy and makes it more reliable.

Let us directly hop into the class setup without wasting time.

Cooper Carbine Best Class Loadout Warzone



Firstly, we will use the MX Silencer as the muzzle; why? Better damage range, suppression and recoil control; what else would you want in the silencer? 22-inch Co0per Custom as the Barrel will give us accuracy, control and an increase in fire rate. For the Optic, we will pick the G16; it gives us better control and provides a decent zoom.

For the Stock, we will go for a Custom Padded Stock for better control when firing for more extended periods. Remember, this gun has high accuracy, but we want to make it a laser beam—a Carver Foregrip for better hip fire and a 9mm 60-round drum for more bullets. Lengthened Ammunition will improve long-range fire.

Equip a Hatched Grip for better resistance against flinching. Tight Grip as Perk 1 will help you control recoil, while Tempered will help faster armor restocks. You can put anything as Perk 3, but in our opinion, you should go with Amped. Your tactical should always be Stims for those easy heals, and a Lethal would be something like a regular Grenade or a Semtex.

There you have it, folks! This class is designed to keep the recoil low, accuracy high, and the ability to rack up kills fast. This is the perfect class for short to medium ranges. The long-range accuracy will be good, but the time to kill will be higher.

