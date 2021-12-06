Cricket

“We’ve got some very difficult decisions to make”: Joe Root opens up about England’s playing 11 for the Ashes 2021-22 Brisbane test

Ashes 2021-22: Joe Root insists that England's playing 11 is not decided yet, and they have some very difficult calls to make.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Sanjana Ganesan, Mumbai Indians and others tweet heartening wishes on Bumrah's 28th birthday
Next Article
“My niece peed on me and maybe that’s why the Raptors won”: Pascal Siakam hilariously gives credence to his niece for him scoring 31 points in win over Wizards
Cricket Latest News
Weather in Dhaka Bangladesh: What is Shere Bangla National Stadium Dhaka weather forecast for BAN vs PAK Test Day 3?
Weather in Dhaka Bangladesh: What is Shere Bangla National Stadium Dhaka weather forecast for BAN vs PAK Test Day 3?

Weather in Dhaka Bangladesh: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for Day…