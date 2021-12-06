“We’ve got some very difficult decisions to make”: Joe Root opens up about England’s playing 11 for the Ashes 2021-22 Brisbane test

Ashes 2021-22: Joe Root insists that England’s playing 11 is not decided yet, and they have some very difficult calls to make.

The Ashes 2021-22 is set to start at the Gabba from 8th December 2021. England’s performance down-under has not been impressive so far. The last win for England in Australia came in the 2010-11 Ashes triumph.

Australia have announced their playing eleven of the first test, but England will reveal at the toss only. They have some tough decisions to make in terms of pace-bowling. England have options like Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, and Chris Woakes. Ben Stokes will also contribute in bowling, whereas they will need a spinner too on these tracks.

Ashes 2021-22: Joe Root has some tough decisions to make about England’s playing 11

Joe Root insists that the English side has some tough decisions to make, and it is a good headache.

“We’ve got some very difficult decisions to make, and that’s a great headache to have,” Root said.

“You want as many guys putting their hands up and saying, ‘I’m the man for these conditions’.

Joe Root’s Test average in each country (min. 3 games played) 🇱🇰 65.50

🇦🇪 57.40

🌴 53.50

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 52.17

🇿🇦 50.21

🇮🇳 50.10

🇳🇿 39.08

🇦🇺 38.00 Time to fix that bottom figure? pic.twitter.com/UeUNoUSzcU — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) November 29, 2021

However, Ollie Robinson should seal his place in the playing eleven. Ollie Robinson has had a terrific start to his Test career so far. He has scalped 28 wickets in just five tests, against opposition like India and New Zealand. Robinson did tour Australia in 2020, where he scalped a seven-wicket haul against Australia-A. Joe Root has also praised Ollie Robinson’s performance in this season.

“You look at how Ollie’s taken to Test cricket, he’s been fantastic. His performances have been very good, he’s stood up and he’s had to deal with some incidents already in his career, so for him to be able to overcome that and still perform is impressive in many ways.”

“He’s a tall guy, he’s got a high release point, and he gets the ball to move laterally. You look at the guys who have had success for Australia (at the Gabba) over many years – Glenn McGrath, some of the current players – they’re tall guys, they get it to move laterally, high release point.”

“So it’s a nice position to be in and it’s obviously nice to hear that some of the (Australian) guys are already talking him up.”