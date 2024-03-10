“They Know It’s Not True”: Luka Doncic Addresses Being Heckled by Pistons Fans During 39-10-10 Performance

The Dallas Mavericks just handed a blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons in their most recent matchup. The Mavericks won by an 18-point deficit, with Luka Doncic leading the way as he notched another triple-double tonight. During the game, Doncic was heckled by Pistons fans in the arena and after the game, the Slovenian phenom had the perfect response to the haters out there.

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Detroit Pistons to reach a 142-124 outcome on their home court. Luka Doncic led the way with a 39-10-10 stat-sheet-stuffing performance, leading Pistons fans to yell ‘Luka sucks’ chants.

After the game, the Dallas Mavericks star sat down with the media to answer a few questions regarding the game. Here, he was asked to give his views on the ‘Luka sucks’ chants from Pistons fans during the game. As he was asked to give his two cents on the whole ordeal, Luka Doncic had a wholesome answer to the hecklers.

“I don’t know why would they do that. I love it. They know it’s not true, and they keep going, so I don’t know.”

Doncic’s answer had a positive outlook on the fans shouting those chants in the arena. He went on to mention how he loved it and it did not bother him at all. In fact, as the chants kept on going, so did he.

As a response to all the noise from the fans, Doncic had another epic night, posting incredible numbers for the Pistons game. Luka Magic finished the game with 39 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks for the game, as per NBA.com. It is clear that Doncic is very much used to getting heckled fans across the country. In fact, judging by his response, and performance, he even seems to be enjoying it at the moment.

To make the stat line even more impressive, the four-time All-Star was able to achieve all that in just 37 minutes of playing time. After giving his team a sizeable lead, Doncic was then brought to the bench to rest him for the team’s next game.

Luka Doncic gives a perfect response to his haters

Tonight’s performance by Luka Doncic went on to add to the historic season he has been having with the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic posted yet another triple-double for the game but what was even more impressive was the fact that this was his sixth straight 30-point triple-double.

Doncic went on to set an NBA record, becoming the first player in NBA history to record 6-straight 30-point triple-doubles, as per NBA.com.

Not only that but this was Doncic’s fifth straight 35-point triple-double as well, which makes it another NBA record under his belt, as per StatMuse. It is no wonder Doncic is among the top NBA MVP candidates this season in the NBA’s latest rankings.

The Dallas Mavericks have a 36-28 record this season, placing them in the eighth spot in the Western Conference. While Mavs fans may be ecstatic that their team has finally cracked the top eight, there are still plenty of games left in the season for the outcome to change.

Let’s see if Dallas redeems itself after missing out on the postseason last year, despite trading for another All-Star. And if the team does end up missing the playoffs once again, that too after acquiring some great pieces this season, it might be time to head back to the drawing board and probably break up this roster to try a different approach.