“I’m the modern day Reggie Miller”: Klay Thompson Reveals the Two Shooting Guards Who Inspired Him

Klay Thompson was very young when his father suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, in 1996, Kobe Bryant became the talk of the town and an inspiration for a 6-year-old Klay.

In an interview, the Splash Brother spoke about his role models growing up. After the win against the Houston Rockets, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard stated two shooting guards from the 1990s, who inspired him.

First, the 4-time NBA champ spoke about the Black Mamba and his ideology of winning at all costs.

“Being the shooting guard I am, I idolized Kobe Bryant. He was never one to make friends out on the floor. He just wanted to win at all costs.”

“My style resembles that of Reggie Miller”: Klay Thompson

Further, the Golden State Warriors star compared his style of play to another long-distance sharpshooter – Reggie Miller.

After lauding the Pacers legend, the 33-year-old disclosed that he wanted to be remembered as the guy who competed at the highest level.

“My style resembles that of Reggie Miller. I call myself the modern day Reggie. Reggie got in so many scarps, he got under so many people’s skin. So, I really love those two guys at the two-guard spot and they left it all out there, man, and that’s what I want to do when I look back at my career and say ‘man, I gave everything I had and I competed at the highest level I could’,” Klay said.

Drawing similarities to Uncle Reg might be the most accurate comparison for Thompson.

Apart from the 4 championships, the duo have the same amount of All-Star selections and a difference of only one All-NBA Team selection in their resumes.

Both of the catch-and-shoot players’ stats look almost identical. While Miller’s career averages are 18.2 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists, Klay has recorded 19.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists across his 12-year career.

Klay steps up in Stephen Curry’s absence

Klay Thompson has managed to elevate his game in Curry’s absence.

Having gone down with an injury on his leg on 4th February, Klay has been bearing a majority of the team’s offensive load.

While the 2-time MVP is on the sidelines, Thompson has been putting up 28.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 6.5 3-pointers in the 8-game span.

With the GSW holding onto a 31-30 record, clearly, Thompson has been keeping the San Francisco-based franchise afloat.

