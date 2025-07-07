“Angel Reese Is a Bully”: Ex-Lakers Star Explains Why Sky Star Is Above Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes around Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) on Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Credit: © Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the last couple of seasons, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have seemingly been touted as women’s basketball’s next big rivalry. Dating back to their collegiate days, the young stars have been pitted against each other for years. The media have fed the narrative that Clark and Reese are bitter rivals. This doesn’t come as a surprise to Cedric Ceballos, though, who saw this rivalry being manufactured from a mile away. After all, it’s been done before.

Advertisement

It’s surprising, given the NBA’s current success, but the league was once on the verge of collapse. If Magic Johnson and Larry Bird hadn’t emerged in 1979, professional basketball might not hold the prominent place it does today. Ceballos sees plenty of similarities between the pair of ’80s legends and the budding Clark/Reese rivalry.

While the WNBA was never in danger of being disbanded, Clark and Reese have both played prominent roles in the league’s skyrocketing popularity. Ceballos believes that, to a degree, this was all part of the plan. A rivalry between the two is simply a cliche of American culture, the 11-year veteran explained.

“It’s white, it’s black, it’s this, it’s that, it’s cornbread, it’s city guy, I mean, I can go on and on and on,” Ceballos said during his appearance on Byron Scott’s Fast Break. “The rivalry … You got the rich, you got the poor. Magic, even though they were poor, he came across as the flashy … Larry Bird come in with jeans on, stanky t-shirt, and a cowboy hat or whatever. And that was that part.”

“One, Larry and Magic were unbelievable. These two are the same way, two different styles,” Ceballos said of Clark and Reese. The former All-Star easily drew comparisons between the two rivalries before explaining the stark contrast between the rising WNBA stars and how they are viewed. He doesn’t believe the two are treated equally by the media.

“Caitlin is straightforward. Obviously, the range is bananas, her skills is bananas,” Ceballos continued. “And [Angel] Reese is a bully, she wanna hit somebody … And it’s amazing how the things that Caitlin has done and wasn’t criticized for and then Reese goes and rings her and she is criticized.”

When it comes down to it, though, there’s one thing that Reese has over Clark that gives her the nod over the Fever star, in Ceballos’ eyes. Clark has dominated at every level of women’s basketball. But despite her multi-faceted skill set, Clark has yet to bring home any championship hardware.

“I’m a winner, I want a winner. You guys ask me my biggest accolades was those who won. The best person to come out of Fullerton. Two individuals who got rings and gold medals, winning is everything,” Ceballos said adamantly. “So I wouldn’t give [Clark] that because she hasn’t won anything. I would give Reese the nod because she won, she won a National Championship.”

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are just beginning their professional journeys, laying the groundwork for what should be a long battle in the league. Both have already shown they belong in the pros and haven’t shied away from getting a little fiery during their matchups. Combined with their intense competitive spirits, this rivalry won’t be cooling down anytime soon.