Michael Jordan Once got Destroyed by 44-year-old $15 Billion Hedge Fund CEO in a Game of 1-on-1

Michael Jordan rarely loses games. And on the odd occasion that he does, we happen to be in awe of it. Mostly because he would have played his mind out, like in the Celtics game. But when he got old, things were different. MJ didn’t have that swagger in his step.

After the league, we have rarely seen footage of MJ playing. We have seen the odd challenge or two, and he usually wins. Today, we have access to similar footage.

Jordan, aged 45 in this video clip is challenged to a 1-on-1 by a very wealthy individual and it turns out, he is unstoppable. The result? You will be a little shocked to find out.

44-year-old $15 billion hedge fund rips Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1

Back in his prime, Michael was unstoppable at times. Most opponents would give him a tough fight but none would ever truly challenge him. But when he turned old, things were different.

John Rogers, CEO of Ariel Investments, a $15 billion hedge decided to challenge MJ in a 1v1 contest, he wasn’t going to lose. And just look at the footage, it is surprising to see Jordan actually lose.

tb to when a 44 year old CEO of a company beat Michael Jordan in a 1v1😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Gmuk4GBx02 — Nate Capalot (@LeNooshi) March 9, 2023

Two layups right past MJ, who was rooted to the ground, not much you can do there. Pity Mike. You can watch the full video here.

Michael Jordan in his prime was unstoppable

Michael Jordan was simply untouchable in his heydey. During the time period between 1991-1998, he was invincible.

He might have retired for a short stint, but even when he returned it took him a full regular season to get back in the groove. 6 wins out of 6 in the NBA Finals says everything you need to know.

Will we ever see a player like him in our lifetime? We don’t think so.

