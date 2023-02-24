“We only had one All-Star this year”: Devin Booker Makes an Absurd Claim Despite Adding Kevin Durant to the Roster 

Devin Booker has retorted with a hysterical claim to the arguments raised that the Phoenix Suns are now a ‘Superteam’ in light of the advent of Kevin Durant.

The Phoenix Suns rattled the league when they announced the acquisition of two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant on trade deadline day. The Suns obtained the prolific scorer in a blockbuster deal that saw Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and many picks headed Brooklyn’s way.

Phoenix’s last trip to the NBA Finals was relatively recent in 2021. The roster procured the NBA Finals birth with Devin Booker at the helm, while Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton complimented him. They, however, failed in their quest to clinch NBA gold.

Now, with Durant at the helm, the Suns are considered a ‘Superteam’ and endorsed by many to be the championship favorites. However, Booker has his own understanding of the Suns’ roster, retaliating to the Superteam narrative coined about them.

Devin Booker provides a whimsical response to the Phoenix Suns ‘Superteam’ narrative!

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and DeAndre Ayton have previously displayed that they are more than capable of dismantling their competitions since their collaboration. To annex Kevin Durant to their championship quest will make them formidable, indisputably.

While it goes without saying that the Suns are now a ‘Superteam’, Devin Booker has had a hysterical response when queried about the term. Booker responded about the claims and said:

“Well, we only had one All-Star this year. That’s KD.”

D-Book keeping it real 😅🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fQX41ClzYY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 24, 2023

Needless to say, NBA fans weren’t pleased with Booker’s response, albeit facetious. They have now taken to the social media application Twitter to pour their thoughts out regarding the claim.

Although the Suns’ talisman is factually correct, it doesn’t withdraw the notion that they aren’t a superteam. The only reason why their other stars weren’t considered ‘All-Stars’ is due to the injury crisis the franchise and roster faced.

The Suns unequivocally possess the foremost starting five in the NBA today. Although their competitors conceivably possess a complimentary roster, the Suns starting five contain perhaps the best players in their roles.

Championship or bust for the Phoenix Suns!

Given the magnitude of the moves made by the franchise prior to the trade deadline, its of paramount importance that the newly constructed roster win an NBA title. They now have an obligation to deliver on their promise to bring a chip to the Valley.

Not to mention, the gravity of KD’s acquisition via trade will go down in NBA history. Rendering them incapable of producing any excuse if they fail in their championship objective.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

Despite the less amount of time for the squad to synergize, when players of this caliber come together, cohesion should not be a problem. Like it or not, it’s championship or downfall for the Phoenix Suns in 2023.

