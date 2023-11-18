“History Repeated Itself This Morning”: Kevin Durant Hints He Has a New Crush by Resharing Old Tweet

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant re-shared a 2010 tweet on X(formerly Twitter) earlier today to suggest that he had a new crush on somebody. The 2010 post that was made by KD saw him talk about getting up in the middle of the night while thinking about a girl that he liked. Now, more than 13 years later, he appears to have found himself in a similar situation.

KD claimed that history had repeated itself this morning, suggesting that he recently met a girl that he has developed a crush on. “#uever wake up n the middle of da night and think about a girl u like or startin to like and sit at da edge of the bed n say damn i want her,” the 2010 post read.

Earlier today, however, Durant ended up responding to the 2010 tweet with a new one. “History repeated itself this morning…,” KD wrote, suggesting that he has met a new woman recently who has prompted similar emotions in him. Previously engaged to former WNBA star Monica Wright in 2013, the two broke off their engagement the following year citing differences in personal values, according to Ranker.

While Durant is known to have dated a range of women since then, he has not posted anything about them on Twitter, let alone in such a wholesome manner. KD was known to be in a relationship with Rosalyn “Ros” Gold-Onwude until 2017 and has previously dated the likes of Ashley Champ and Jasmine Shine as well. He was most recently said to be in a relationship with real estate agent Cassandra Anderson until 2018.

However, Durant is assumed to have been single in recent years with no clarity over his recent status. Of course, if the recent tweet is to be believed, that might change in the coming days.

Devin Booker responded to Kevin Durant’s tweet with a single word

It seems as if Devin Booker, KD’s Suns teammate, is also in the same boat, as things stand. Responding to Durant’s 2010 tweet, Booker posted a single word suggesting that he was also thinking about a woman he only recently met. “Mood”, the tweet said.

The 27-year-old guard himself is said to be currently single after a few public relationships in the past. This most notably includes his nearly 2-year relationship with popular model, Kendall Jenner, which ended in November 2022, according to People.

While things did not quite work out between the two, Booker appears to have gotten newfound motivation following KD”s Twitter activity. Whether that results in news about a new relationship in the coming time remains to be seen.