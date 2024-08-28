Cameron Brink Issues Reminder of Her Brilliant Start to WNBA Career Before Season-Ending Injury

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) yells in excitement Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-82.

Before she suffered a harrowing ACL injury, Cameron Brink was lighting up the WNBA. In just her rookie season, she was exceptional on the defensive end and made a massive impact for the LA Sparks instantly. This is reflected rather accurately by the number of blocks she accumulated in just 15 games. And as if to remind the rest of the world, she recently shared it proudly on Instagram.

It all started when the Assistant General Manager of the Sparks Eli Horowitz shared Brink’s blocking stats on his Instagram page. The post was captioned,

“Despite not having played in the last 15 games, Cameron Brink is currently in the top 10 for total blocked shots among all WNBA players”

Horowitz added a simple and accurate caption of his own, writing, “Future is bright.” He also tagged the rookie on his post, who shared it on her Instagram stories.

Cameron Brink reminding us of her dominant start to her WNBA career pic.twitter.com/to0VHBT11M — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) August 28, 2024

Some may feel Brink is gloating a bit by putting up a post praising her. However, given her personality, this is incredibly unlikely to be the case. And even if she is, then admittedly, she has all the right in the world to do so.

Per the WNBA, Brink racked up an astonishing 35 blocks in the 15 games she played in. Despite having since missed 15 games, she is still tied with superstar Brittney Griner for the eighth-most total blocks in the league this season.

Her blocks per game average of 2.3 ranks joint-second in the league alongside Ezi Magbegor. Only reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson is averaging more blocks per game with 2.7 Brink’s incredible blocking numbers suggest she already ranks among the best rim protectors in the league.

Her season-ending ACL tear was a devastating blow to not only the center but to her team and the fans. The Sparks have won only two of their fifteen games without Brink and are rooted to the bottom of the standings.

The young star was in the running for the Rookie of the Year award alongside Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. But her injury stole the chance for fans to witness a historic race for the coveted prize.

Brink will mark her return to action nine months from now in the 2025 WNBA season. It’ll be a long wait before she’s back on the court. However, if her rookie season is an indicator of things to come, it’ll be worth it.