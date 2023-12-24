“The Delusion Narrative Still Lives”: Kevin Garnett Responds To Richard Jefferson Calling Him The ‘Worst Human Being’

Kevin Garnett reignited the online spat between former NBA players with his latest comments on Richard Jefferson. Recently, the 47-year-old addressed the latter’s statement about him while sharing his thoughts on the matter. It captured the attention of NBA lovers as Kevin let his emotions take over while publicly responding to the sports analyst.

A few weeks ago, Richard had mockingly made certain harsh comments on the former Boston Celtics duo, Garnett and Paul Pierce. While recollecting his memory of playing against them, he stated, “Paul Pierce and KG were two of the worst human beings of all time”… The things that they would have to do to get themselves riled up and the things that they would say, those are the things like legitimately, in the 90s, those two would have been in a hundred fights,” Jefferson added.

The 2016 champion decided to take it even a step further as he tagged them as ‘bullies’ because of their aggressive nature. “The goons are gone but the bullies are still there,” Richard mentioned. He further highlighted, “The things that they have said on and off the court or will say in the middle of the heat of battle, if you were to say those things in a club, street, one on one, those are without a doubt fighting words”.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzHFl5PANC2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Garnett recently noticed these remarks from Jefferson as he gave a mixed response to it from his Instagram story. “The delusion narrative still lives,” the 47-year-old declared before stating, “Let it go bro”. Following this, the 15x All-Star showcased his admiration for Richard, mentioning, “Love you RJ,” before adding, “All love bro what u doing”. Kevin wrapped up his reaction, highlighting, “Let’s work together on somethin..RESPECT”.

Admittedly, Garnett’s words sound like the closest thing to an apology he would ever give anyone, despite the allegedly offensive nature of the things he said. However, whether or not Jefferson will accept Garnett’s words is not remains to be seen.

The love-hate relationship between the trio of Richard Jefferson, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce

Early into the year, Pierce made fun of Jefferson in the presence of Garnett during an episode of the podcast show, ‘KG Certified: Ticket & The Truth’. While remembering his time playing against the small forward, the 46-year-old hinted at dominating him every single time. “That’s easy 40 every time,” the 2008 Finals MVP declared, mocking the 6’7 former player.

Soon after that, Richard responded to that claim with facts, highlighting the flaws in Paul’s stance. Shedding light on his winning streak against Pierce, the California-born put the limelight on how his teams had knocked the Celtics out in the knockouts. It spurred an online spat as the NBA community took notice.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Rjeff24/status/1635408185472475136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Thus, Jefferson’s earlier comments could have been fueled by the ongoing tension between them. As Kevin has now made an active effort to bury the hatchet, the upcoming statement surrounding the trio would be interesting to see.