Larsa Pippen Undermines 24-Year-Marriage to Scottie Pippen With Her ‘PDA’ Confession to Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus: “I Like to Show Love”

Larsa Pippen has been in the spotlight quite a bit recently. The ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, Larsa was married to the Chicago Bulls legend for 24 years. The two got divorced in 2021, and now she finds herself in a highly publicized relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan. The duo have been together for close to a year now and are quite affectionate with each other. And, despite being criticized for the same, Larsa justified her “PDA” on their podcast, Separation Anxiety in the latest episode, “Caught in the Act!”.

Marcus and Larsa’s relationship is going strong. But, that does not mean they haven’t had their ups and downs. In fact, they recently had to deal with the backlash of a controversial statement from His Airness. One that made the world question whether or not they had his approval. Nevertheless, their relationship has endured and looks likely to progress even further.

Larsa Pippen justifies her PDA with Marcus Jordan claiming she likes “to show love”

In 2021, Larsa Pippen was involved in a high-profile divorce with Scottie Pippen. The Bulls legend and former teammate of Michael Jordan was married to Larsa for 24 years. Their marriage came to an end after they cited irreconcilable differences. However, things took a sour turn after that.

In addition to what must have been an expensive divorce proceeding, Larsa began dating Marcus Jordan. None other than the son of his legendary teammate, the six-time NBA Champion, Michael Jeffrey Jordan.

Their relationship has been going quite well and is in fact progressing at a rapid rate. The two have even discussed the possibility of marriage and having children. Yet, despite how obviously in love they seem to be, the media has been highly critical of the same. Recently, they were called out for showing PDA at DJ Khaled’s golf tournament. But, Larsa justified it by claiming she likes to “show love” and even claimed she can’t help it when she is around Marcus.

“I feel like we’re living our best lives and people should be able to express themselves and show love. Like people show so much hate. Why can’t they so much love. Like, what is that all about? I feel like I’m a very affectionate type of person. I do that with my friends too. When I’m with my friends they think I’m a lesbian. And then when I’m with my kids they think that I’m just too touchy with my kids. I show love. I like to show love.”

As things stand, it does not look like they will be ending their relationship anytime soon. The two look like they could go the distance, regardless of what the media and those around them think.

Larsa got a fair bit of money following her divorce from Scottie

Despite not being very vocal about it, Larsa Pippen divorced Scottie Pippen in 2021. The two separated after 24 years of marriage in what was quite an expensive breakup. And, while she has denied this on several occasions, she reportedly will get 50% of his Chicago Bulls 401K account.

So far, neither Scottie nor Larsa has disclosed how much is there in the account. But, regardless, it does not look like the media will ever stop shining the spotlight on her, her divorce, and her current relationship.