Did Angel Reese Tell Caitlin Clark She’d Love To Be Teammates With Her?

Caitlin Clark v. Angel Reese has blossomed into one of the biggest rivalries in basketball over the past few years. However, the fanbase of both players will unite for one night as the two are set to share the locker room for the first time in their careers. After the rookies were named members of Team WNBA for the upcoming All-Star Game against Team USA, an old clip of Reese revealing her desire to play with Clark resurfaces on social media.

Contrary to the media’s portrayal, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have a lot of respect for each other. Knowing just how talented Clark is, Reese told reporters in October 2023 that she would want to be teammates with the then-Iowa star.

“We’ve been competing since we were in AAU… it was always fun and always competitive. One day, hopefully, me and her can be teammates because she is a great player and a great shooter and a great person and a great teammate,” Reese said.

Throwback to Angel Reese telling reporters that she loves Caitlin Clark and one day wants to be teammates with her. I wonder why the media never shows this clip…

Even though the then-LSU player didn’t explicitly state that she would “love” to be teammates with Clark, there seemed to have been a sense of excitement as she discussed it. However, considering that the two women have been pitted against each other since the start of their careers, this video was not as talked about by the media.

This video only received eyeballs after Caitlin Clark spoke about teaming up with Reese in the latest postgame interview.

After the Team WNBA roster came out, fans were only interested in the fact that Reese and Clark would be sharing the hardwood as teammates. The Indiana Fever rookie said:

“I don’t think I have ever been her teammate before even with USA Basketball or anything like that. I know people are going to be really excited about it, but I hope it doesn’t take away from everybody else.”

Fans cannot wait to see how the two players play together. However, we can only hope that the youngsters can entertain basketball enthusiasts and also give Team USA a run for their money on July 20.