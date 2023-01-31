“Jerome Allen Was Chirping At Me; I Ain’t Scared”: Luka Doncic ‘Blames’ Pistons Asst Coach For His 53-Point Mavericks Explosion

Luka Doncic, at merely 23 years of age, has already established himself as one of the greatest players in Dallas Mavericks history. After tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons, the Slovenian superstar is in possession of 4 of the 6 highest scoring games in regular season history for the franchise.

Doncic, who has been compared to everybody from LeBron James to Magic Johnson (even being nicknamed Luka Magic), has been proving these comparisons to be true, with an extra bit of flair. Tonight’s game proved this to be true yet again as he dropped 24 points in the first quarter of the Mavs matchup against the Pistons.

Despite the Pistons being a lottery team through and through, Dallas had to dig deep to pull out an ugly 111-105 win over them tonight. It all came down to Luka going off for yet another 50+ point game as he had himself 53 points on 17-24 shooting from the field. He also grabbed 7 rebounds and dished out 5 assists.

Luka Doncic on the Pistons assistant coach

Luka Doncic isn’t as calm as he looks while out on NBA hardwood. He’s been known to get riled up every once in a while during games and tonight was one such instance. From the get-go, he would get into a war of words with the Detroit Pistons’ assistant coach, Jerome Allen.

According to Luka, this exchange between them started in the first quarter and it began from Allen’s side, not his. After the close game, Luka was asked about what him and Jerome were talking about. Doncic would go on to say that Allen started chirping at him so he chirped back.

“It was their assistant coach. He started chirping in the first quarter. They didn’t like when I chirped back. They said, ‘Play basketball’. If they’re going to chirp at me, I’m going to chirp back. I ain’t scared.”

Luka Doncic exchanging words with one of the Pistons’ assistant coaches pic.twitter.com/RvvFEMiEHM — ‘ (@_Talkin_NBA) January 31, 2023

Luka Doncic has now dropped 50+ points 5 times over the course of eleven months. He had his first ever 50+ point game last February against the Clippers. He has since had 4 such more games all this season, including tonight’s explosion.

Mavericks looking to surround Luka Doncic with more talent

Luka Doncic, as expected, led the Mavericks in scoring tonight with his 53 points. The next highest scorer was Spencer Dinwiddie who had 12 points. It’s clear that the Mavericks cannot get further in the Playoffs with a roster like this and will continually hit a roadblock in the form of a team that is simply constructed better than theirs.

It has been reported as of recent that the Mavs are open to trading any and everybody on their roster not named ‘Luka Doncic’ to help better their chances at going for a deep postseason run.

