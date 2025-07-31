“Every Decision You Make…”: Kelsey Plum Talks About the Transition From Aces to Sparks

For most of her basketball career, Kelsey Plum has been the star of her team. She has assumed that role once again so far in her first season with the Los Angeles Sparks. This wasn’t interestingly the case for the last seven seasons with the Las Vegas Aces and consequently that transition wasn’t the most seamless shift for Plum.

In the 2017 WNBA Draft, the San Antonio Stars selected Plum with the first overall pick. She naturally had expectations to become the franchise’s saving grace but less than a year later, the team relocated to Las Vegas to become the Aces. The organization held the first overall pick for back-to-back years, in which they took A’ja Wilson.

Of course, Wilson developed into arguably the best player in the league and Plum, who once held the record for most points in women’s NCAA basketball history, willingly took a step back. Her efforts weren’t in vain as the Aces would eventually go on to win back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

Although Plum was still a perennial All-Star with the Aces, she clearly wasn’t playing to her fullest potential. She has seemingly changed that role with the Sparks. In a recent appearance on All The Smoke, she spoke on what that transition has been like.

“It’s the first time in my career, at the pro level, there’s a different level of responsibility,” Plum said. “Every decision you make on and off the court decides wins and losses.”

Plum was on one of the best teams in the WNBA over the last few years. Unfortunately, the Sparks are not among that company. They are currently 11-15 on the season. Their slow start to the season made Plum question many different aspects regarding her game.

“To start the year, we’re not winning games. It’s like, ‘Wow, this is way more than I thought I’d bargain for, right?'” Plum revealed.

The drop in talent from her supporting cast with the Aces to the Sparks became widely apparent. That doesn’t mean the Sparks don’t have great players. Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson and Azura Stevens all fit the bill. That said, it is still an undeniable drop-off when compared to the Aces with A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray.

As a result, Plum propelled herself to put up career-highs across the field. She is currently averaging 20.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. Although the challenge of leading a team is great, it hasn’t been something she has shown fear in facing.

“At the end of the day, no one cares. You either win or you don’t. Plain and simple,” Plum said.

It doesn’t help that Plum plays in one of the biggest markets in the entire world, in Los Angeles. That in itself has proven to be a different beast, but she has embraced the complications that come with playing under the spotlight.

“I enjoy it. I’m not bothered by the pressure, the big questions. That’s what you want as an athlete. You want the lights, you want the pressure, you want the responsibility,” Plum said.

The four-time All-Star has followed her words of wisdom and hasn’t looked back. She has no plans to let the pressure derail this team. Now that the Sparks have a fully healthy roster under Plum’s leadership, they are looking to close out the season strong and stamp a spot in the playoffs.