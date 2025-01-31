“First Time I Knew Riley Thought Cameron Brink Was Cooler Than Me”: When Stephen Curry Shared His Favorite Memory of Godsister

Even though her rookie season was cut short by a torn ACL, Cameron Brink has quickly become one of the most popular players in the WNBA. The 6-foot-4 L.A. Sparks forward is so popular, in fact, that she’s even overshadowed Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry’s reputation with his own daughter.

Brink was interviewed by SLAM magazine back before she was even a freshman at Stanford in 2020, and part of the interview detailed her connection to Curry, who is like a brother to her. Brink’s mom and Curry’s mom were roommates in college, and Curry’s mom is Brink’s godmother. Brink is even best friends with Curry’s sister Sydel, whom she just recently started a podcast with called Straight to Cam.

In the SLAM interview, Brink was able to get Steph on FaceTime, and the sharpshooter was asked if he had a favorite story of his godsister. Curry thought and then shared the first time he knew that his daughter Riley adored Brink.

“Well, it’s not a great stry, but it’s the first time I knew Riley thought she [Cameron Brink] was cooler than me. Every time I would bring Portland up, she was like, ‘Wait, Cam’s gonna be there?'”

Riley would always try to make the trip when Steph had to travel to play the Blazers just so that she could see Brink. Back then, Brink lived just a few minutes outside of Portland in Beaverton, Oregon. Curry even said that he told Riley, who is the oldest of his four kids, that Brink was her big sister when Riley lamented not having a big sister of her own.

The bond between Cameron Brink and Stephen Curry runs deep

Curry missed the first day of NBA All-Star weekend back in 2023 so that he could take Riley to see Brink break the all-time Stanford blocked shots record. Brink once posted a photo of a teenage Steph holding her as a baby, and she frequently posts cute content of her with the Curry kids.

Goodnight everyone. Here’s Cameron brink with Ryan, Riley and cannon curry. And with dearica hamby pic.twitter.com/cidL8wWjJL — Cameron Brink Glory 🌙🦉 (@TheBrinkOfGlory) July 5, 2024

Both players manage to keep such a close bond in spite of keeping extremely busy schedules. Curry is in his 16th year with the Warriors and has had many projects outside of basketball. He is the resident golf pro on the mini-golf competition show Holey Moley and stars in the Peacock show Mr. Throwback, which came out in August.

Brink recently signed on to play in the 3-on-3 Unrivaled league, which she’ll be missing due to her torn ACL. She’s also scheduled to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue later this year.