mobile app bar

“First Time I Knew Riley Thought Cameron Brink Was Cooler Than Me”: When Stephen Curry Shared His Favorite Memory of Godsister

Terrence Jordan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Cameron Brink (L), Stephen Curry (R)

Cameron Brink (L), Stephen Curry (R). Credits: Imagn Images

Even though her rookie season was cut short by a torn ACL, Cameron Brink has quickly become one of the most popular players in the WNBA. The 6-foot-4 L.A. Sparks forward is so popular, in fact, that she’s even overshadowed Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry’s reputation with his own daughter.

Brink was interviewed by SLAM magazine back before she was even a freshman at Stanford in 2020, and part of the interview detailed her connection to Curry, who is like a brother to her. Brink’s mom and Curry’s mom were roommates in college, and Curry’s mom is Brink’s godmother. Brink is even best friends with Curry’s sister Sydel, whom she just recently started a podcast with called Straight to Cam.

In the SLAM interview, Brink was able to get Steph on FaceTime, and the sharpshooter was asked if he had a favorite story of his godsister. Curry thought and then shared the first time he knew that his daughter Riley adored Brink.

“Well, it’s not a great stry, but it’s the first time I knew Riley thought she [Cameron Brink] was cooler than me. Every time I would bring Portland up, she was like, ‘Wait, Cam’s gonna be there?'”

Riley would always try to make the trip when Steph had to travel to play the Blazers just so that she could see Brink. Back then, Brink lived just a few minutes outside of Portland in Beaverton, Oregon. Curry even said that he told Riley, who is the oldest of his four kids, that Brink was her big sister when Riley lamented not having a big sister of her own.

The bond between Cameron Brink and Stephen Curry runs deep

Curry missed the first day of NBA All-Star weekend back in 2023 so that he could take Riley to see Brink break the all-time Stanford blocked shots record. Brink once posted a photo of a teenage Steph holding her as a baby, and she frequently posts cute content of her with the Curry kids.

Both players manage to keep such a close bond in spite of keeping extremely busy schedules. Curry is in his 16th year with the Warriors and has had many projects outside of basketball. He is the resident golf pro on the mini-golf competition show Holey Moley and stars in the Peacock show Mr. Throwback, which came out in August.

Brink recently signed on to play in the 3-on-3 Unrivaled league, which she’ll be missing due to her torn ACL. She’s also scheduled to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue later this year.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Terrence Jordan

Terrence Jordan

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Terrence Jordan is a sportswriter based out of Raleigh, NC that graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2005 with a degree in English and Communications. Originally from New York, he has been a diehard sports fan his entire life. Terrence is the former editor of Golfing Magazine- New York edition, and he currently writes for both The SportsRush and FanSided. Terrence is also a former Sports Jeopardy champion whose favorite NBA team of all-time is the Jason Kidd-era New Jersey Nets. He believes sports are the one thing in the world that can truly bring people together, and he's so excited to be able to share his passion through his writing.

Share this article

Don’t miss these