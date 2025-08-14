Kelsey Plum Reveals the Inspiration Behind Starting Her ‘Dawg Class’ Camp in 2023

Aug 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the New York Liberty at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Women’s basketball is in the best state it has ever been thanks to starts line Caitlin Clark and Angel who have contributed to the rapid growth of the sport. But they aren’t the only ones making an impact. Kelsey Plum is one of the WNBA’s biggest stars and her impact on the game isn’t limited to her on-court performances.

When Plum finished her collegiate career in 2017, she was light-years ahead of her contemporaries. During her four-year tenure with the Washington Huskies, she set the NCAA record for most points in women’s college basketball history, a record that would eventually be broken by Caitlin Clark.

The Los Angeles Sparks star, however, not only excelled on the court, she also understood that for women’s basketball to prosper, she needed to do more. In 2023, Kelsey Plum took matters into her own hands and launched the infamous Dawg Class. The basketball camp targets college athletes and serves as a rigorous test, pushing them toward their professional dreams.

The four-time WNBA All-Star didn’t have to do something like this but her inspiration was too strong to ignore.

“Dawg Class is something that I started because I didn’t have that when I was coming from college to pro,” Plum revealed in an interview with Justin Russo. “[It’s] bigger than basketball. It’s just an opportunity to have a mentor or someone that you can call and say, ‘Hey, I’m going through this, do you have any wisdom? I’m going through this. What do you think I should do?’”

The camp may last for one weekend, but it forms lifelong relationships between attendees and mentors. Plum has even received backing from Under Armour to host the esteemed camp. Looking at the list of notable alumni, the results speak for themselves.

Some of the highly talented players to attend the camp are Hailey Van Lith, Nika Muhl, Azzi Fudd, Georgia Amoore and MiLaysia Fulwiley among others. When Plum extends invitations to attend the camp, it isn’t a mere business decision; it’s also a form of affection.

“When I invite girls to Dawg Class, it’s really just showing love. I think you’re a baller. I believe in what you’re capable of,” Plum said.

Hearing those words from one of the greatest WNBA players of all time is a huge honor. There aren’t many opportunities for these young women to receive personalized teaching on the basketball court. Although Plum’s camp doesn’t allow for youth to partake, she hopes that it can pave the way for that to become a reality down the line.

“That’s something in our game, I think we can continue to grow because the NBA, the NFL, there’s so much infrastructure for these young men to come up into programs, and we don’t have that. Just trying to be able to bridge that gap is really important to me,” Plum said.

Plum is still in the middle of the 2025 WNBA season, so she hasn’t had time to prepare for next year’s camp. It’ll be interesting to see which select players receive the special invite.