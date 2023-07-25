4 Years After Michael Jordan Snubbed Stephen Curry From the Hall of Fame, Warriors Star Responds to ‘GOAT’ Claim: “It’s Not a Cop-Out Answer”

Stephen Curry was once underrated in high school but is now considered one of the greatest basketball players in history. His remarkable ability to shoot from anywhere on the court stands out. He has won four championships and a Finals MVP, earning recognition from NBA fans and pundits who now consider him among the all-time greats. Curry’s career not only showcased exceptional basketball skills but also impacted the legacy of players like LeBron James, challenging the idea of an untainted legacy. His achievements have rightfully placed him among the GOATs, as seen in his appearance on the Big BoyTV podcast, where the host, Big Boy, asked him about being in that conversation. Despite the accolades, Curry responded humbly.

Advertisement

4 years ago, there was a controversial statement made by Michael Jordan in 2019. He hesitated to consider Curry as a Hall of Fame player. However, with four NBA titles, two league MVPs, and one Finals MVP, there is no doubt that Curry has undoubtedly earned his place in the Hall of Fame.

Stephen Curry addresses the question of being included in the GOAT conversation

Big Boy asked Curry about his name being included in GOATs. Steph replied that there are many GOATs. However, he believes it’s a great honor for players who have uniquely changed the game. In response to the question, Steph said the following:

Advertisement

“The way that I kind of see legacy and see overall impact it is not a cop out answer it is just the nature of skill level of what we do and level of how we do it there are lot of GOATs and for a lot of different reasons. If you are in conversation of guys that change the game in a way that probably won’t ever see again that’s where you feel certain kind of appreciation gratitude like respect and honour.”

The Warriors superstar transformed the game, shifting it from the paint area to the three-point line. He altered the defensive approach against offensive players and revolutionized how players create their own offense. Some argue he changed the game negatively, but similar sentiments were expressed about Jordan too.

Stephen Curry confronts Michael Jordan about his Hall of Fame comments

Steph attended the Athletic NBA Show. They asked him about confronting MJ over his statement. Curry revealed he spoke to Jordan during the Ryder Cup. Michael asked about his 2019 comment. One of his questions was if he was a Hall of Fame player now. Jordan confidently replied, “First-ballot Hall of Fame, no problem.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/1186258439154085889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Jordan’s appreciation is always welcomed, especially coming from him. However, when he denied Curry’s HOF induction, many felt Michael went too far. Curry deserved his flowers from Jordan. Afterward, Steph won an additional NBA title and a Finals MVP.