Game Preview: Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat

The Golden State Warriors and their four-game homestand will come to an end on March 23rd when they travel to FTX Arena to face the Miami Heat.

Tuesday’s loss to the Magic was one of the team’s more disappointing performances this season. They now have a season record of 47-25.

The Miami Heat have also suffered a defeat. Following a 108-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the number-one seed in the East dropped to 47-25 on the season.

The game on Wednesday will be the two teams’ final regular-season meeting. While Golden State has a 1-0 series lead, given their current form, they are in a vulnerable position on the road.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Preview

Following their loss to the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors have struggled to find any sort of rhythm. The Warriors appear to be in disarray, having gone on a three-game losing streak since Steph Curry’s injury.

The Heat are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the 76ers. Despite having the majority of their roster in good health, Miami fell short against a significantly undermanned Philadelphia squad.

Although Miami’s big three of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Kyle Lowry look good on paper, it won’t make much of a difference until the rest of the roster fire.

With only 10 games remaining, the Heat are on track to finish the season with the best record in the East. But, with the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks only two games behind them, Miami can’t afford to let up just yet.

Steph Curry’s absence has hampered the Warriors’ performance. Miami will have a significant advantage in this matchup due to a healthier roster and homecourt advantage, despite their recent struggles.