As the 2023 NBA All-Star Game is looming ever closer, we are taking a look at the cities that played host before this. And among the basketball Mecca that have hosted All-Star games, Utah and Salt Lake City’s name doesn’t come up too often.

Salt Lake City has been among the NBA’s perennial playoff regulars. They even had a glorious set of years where they made multiple appearances in the Finals. Buoyed by Karl Malone and John Stockton, the city of Utah had its moment of glory on the NBA court in the 1990s.

Since then, things have been relatively quiet. Until, this year. All the spotlight will be on Salt Lake City on the 9th of February. The city is set to host the All-Star game.

The question is, has Salt Lake City ever played host to an NBA All-Star Game before?

Has Salt Lake City Played Host to an NBA All-Star Game Before? And When?

Well, to answer succinctly, yes.

Utah and Salt Lake City have indeed hosted the NBA All-Star game before. And they did it exactly 30 years ago.

In 1993, Utah played host to the All-Star Game. And coincidentally, Jazz players, Karl Malone and John Stockton were the co-MVPs of the game.

It was also the last All-star game for Michael Jordan before he would retire for the first time. It would also be the last ever All-star game for Isiah Thomas.

Shaquille O’Neal made his All-star debut 30 years ago!

In the same all-star game, Shaquille O’Neal would go on to make his debut. His first game and he would go on to appear in another 14 all-star games.

This year, LeBron James is tying the record for most All-Star selections of all-time with 19. He is also the team captain from the west. Giannis Antetokounmpo will captain the east.

After 30 years, the All-Star game returns to Utah. Are you looking forward to it?

