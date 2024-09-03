Sheryl Swoopes Ended 32-Year Relationship With Nancy Lieberman Over a Fact-Check About Caitlin Clark

Sheryl Swoopes is in the eye of the storm for her issues with Caitlin Clark. She was first called out for claiming that the Fever star only broke the NCAA scoring record because she played five years in college and averaged 40 shot attempts per game. She then refused to credit the rookie for Indiana’s incredible turnaround this year. Her inexplicable disdain for Clark has also ended her friendship with Nancy Lieberman.

Advertisement

During an appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show, the 66-year-old revealed that she called out Swoopes for downplaying Clark after she surpassed Pete Maravich as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I Basketball history. Lieberman said,

“I called her [Swoopes] when Caitlin [Clark] was still playing at Iowa, and she had just broken Maravich’s record. And… you know, there was this quote by Sheryl, that Cailtin was 25 years – 24 years old, she was a fifth-year senior, she was shooting forty shots a game. Her records were illegitimate.”

The criticism did not sit well with Swoopes and she cut communication with the Hall of Famer, ending their 32-year friendship. Lieberman said,

“I got off the treadmill, and I called her as a friend. And I said, ‘You know, you can say whatever you want about anybody. But, you do have to get the statistics right. I mean facts matter’… Well, she got upset with me on the phone. And I was like, ‘Sheryl, I’m not doing anything to hurt you, I’m just sharing, we’re just talking’. And so, our relationship is pretty much not happening at this point”

“I called [Sheryl Swoopes] as a friend and I said “you can have your own opinion about anybody but you do have to get the stats right.”

“She got upset with me… and so our relationship is pretty much not happening at this point.” Nancy Lieberman on her relationship with Swoopes https://t.co/0rDVrEdMVO pic.twitter.com/Ktghz1UE7W — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) September 2, 2024

To make the situation more perplexing, Swoopes revealed on X that she apologized to Clark for incorrectly claiming she was in her fifth year in college and in her mid-20s when she broke the scoring record.

But despite a productive conversation with the Fever star, her reluctance to praise her while on commentary is astonishing and portrays her negatively. On the contrary, Lieberman has no qualms about heaping praise on the rookie.

Nancy Lieberman believes Caitlin Clark will make WNBA players millionaires

The Hall of Famer had to step in to replace Swoopes as the color commentator during the Fever’s trip to Dallas to take on the Wings. She took the opportunity to praise Clark as she led Indiana to another win in front of a sold-out crowd, saying,

“You are going to make all these women multi-millionaires one day. Like Tiger and MJ did. We shouldn’t hate on her. We should celebrate her, not tolerate her.”

“What Caitlin Clark has done for the game is generational.” Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman spoke about Caitlin Clark’s impact on the league. pic.twitter.com/JpjkB9ZaYQ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 1, 2024

Lieberman and Swoopes’ contrasting attitudes towards Clark sums up the discourse about her. Those in her corner believe she’s the savior women’s basketball craves. On the flip side, her detractors would go to any lengths to avoid crediting her for the unprecedented spike in interest in the sport.