“They Said ‘She Can’t Afford Her Rent’”: Angel Reese Celebrates Huge Personal Milestone While Taunting Her ‘Haters’

Angel Reese is riding her wave of success all the way to the bank. The Chicago Sky superstar has been enjoying her WNBA offseason by making some killer moves off the court and showing that she’s as skilled in the business world as she is at hitting jumpers.

Reese secured herself a ton of endorsement deals since turning pro, including McDonald’s, Reese’s (candy), and Reebok, where she is the face of the sports brand’s basketball operations. In September 2024, she launched her very own podcast, Unapologetically Angel. The show has featured a ton of special guests since its inception, particularly from the basketball world.

This off-season hasn’t been all relaxing. The 22-year-old played ball in the brand-new three-versus-three Unrivaled League and won the championship alongside the rest of Team Rose. It’s been a good year for Reese so far, but her biggest accomplishment? She purchased herself a house and was even able to retire her mom due to the massive amounts of dough she’s bringing in.

Reese took to X (fka Twitter) and posted her financial triumphs to all of her followers. “They said ‘she need to cover up’ so I went cover on VOGUE,” she began. “They said ‘she can’t afford her rent’ so i went & bought a house.”

they said “she need to cover up” so i went cover on VOGUE they said “she can’t afford her rent” so i went & bought a house thank yaaaa💋 https://t.co/scopjY7l59 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 15, 2025

The Maryland-born athlete really did achieve everything she set out to. But wasn’t she the one who claimed she didn’t make enough in the WNBA to pay rent?

That’s what some of Reese’s haters pointed out in the comments of her post. “What nobody said u can’t afford ur rent U the one who said w ur WNBA salary u can’t afford it,” wrote a user called @AtomicOVO. “Congrats! You still gonna complain about lack of pay?” asked a much nicer troll.

The haters can take as many shots as they want. Angel Reese still managed to secure that bag, thanks to her hustle outside of the WNBA. Perhaps with the league growing in popularity, thanks to her and Caitlin Clark, she may eventually start getting NBA money. Regardless, she’s already made her presence and net worth much greater because of the swagger that got her to the show in the first place.