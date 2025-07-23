“We Mean Business”: Liberty Star Natasha Cloud Opens Up on CBA Negotiations Days After All-Star T-Shirt Protest

All the players on Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier’s WNBA All-Star teams made a strong statement during warmups before the game last weekend. They wore black T-shirts with a message that read, “Pay us what you owe us.” It was a call to the WNBA to raise the meagre salaries that even the league’s top players earn today. Days later, Skills Challenge winner Natasha Cloud opened up about how proud she was to see the players unite for this cause amid the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations.

WNBA players receive only a small percentage of the revenue generated by the league. With the league gaining popularity in recent seasons, more eyes are on the sport than ever before. This rise in attention has led to increases in ticket sales, jersey sales, and TV ratings, which is why players are starting to feel that they deserve more.

Cloud, who plays for the New York Liberty, supports this movement. The women are not asking to be paid as highly as the NBA’s top stars. They simply want fair compensation that reflects how much revenue the WNBA is generating today.

“I want to give our kudos and flowers to us players for showing up. There was 40 players in that room when we met with Cathy and other parts. That in itself is showing unity, showing solidarity within one another,” Cloud shared on ESPN.

40 WNBA players did meet with league commissioner Cathy Engelbert during the latest CBA negotiations. However, no significant progress was made toward reaching a deal, and the players felt that was unacceptable. That’s why Cloud understands what they’re getting into, and that they’re confident in their value.

“We understand this moment in time. We understand our value, our worth, and how we make this thing go. This is a collaborative effort, but it doesn’t happen without the players,” Cloud said.

The WNBA has always had stars spread across the league. But now, with a new generation led by the likes of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the future looks brighter than ever. Rivalries are budding, players are thriving, and everything seems to be clicking in the W at the moment.

Cloud reiterated that the players mean business as they continue to negotiate the new CBA. She made it clear that they are not going to be pushed around. “So, when we say pay us what we’re due, we mean that. We mean business. We’re all on the same page for this offseason,” Cloud said, before sharing an inspirational message to go along with it.

“We’re going to do what it takes to make sure that not only we reap the benefits of this new CBA coming into play, but so the next generation of women don’t have to fight to be a part of the 144,” she added. As this new generation continues to flourish with eyes on them, it’s only going to produce more young fans who will eventually become stars. When that time comes, she wants to ensure that they’re being justifiably paid what they’re due.

Cloud ended the interview by stating what she expects to see in the future. “There is money out there to come. We need revenue share not only from the league standpoint, but from the team standpoint. And we’re going to continue to push that,” she concluded.

Cloud and other players sound determined to secure their fair share in the next CBA agreement. It will be interesting to see if a deal gets done. Pressure is starting to mount from the players, but the owners and commissioner do not seem overly concerned just yet.

Let’s hope a lockout is not on the horizon. We have seen it happen in other sports for similar reasons. Everything may seem fine now, but things can quickly spiral out of control in the world of sports. No matter what happens, Cloud and the players appear ready to stand firm until they get their money’s worth.