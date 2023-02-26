“I Like Taahirah And My Daughters More Than My Sons”: Shaquille O’Neal On How He Views His Children

Shaquille O’Neal is quite the family oriented man now. His extramarital relationships while he was with Shaunie O’Neal for 5 years have been heavily publicized and he’s since taken full accountability for his actions that eventually led to him and Shaunie separating and getting divorced.

O’Neal, while with Shaunie, had 4 children: Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’arah. In total, ‘The Big Aristotle’ has 5 children, with his oldest being with his high school sweetheart, Arnetta Yardbourgh, named Taahirah O’Neal. Shaunie O’Neal also has another child with another man; Myles O’Neal.

Shaq has always said that he wanted his sons to make something of themselves on their own. During interviews he stated that his net worth is separate from his children’s as they would need to make their own money to sustain the type of lifestyle they would want to live. When it comes to his daughters however, he might be a bit more lenient.

Also read: “Dwight Howard is getting bullied in China”: Shaquille O’Neal Re-ignites Beef by Sharing Video of 3x DPoY Getting Bullied

Shaquille O’Neal allows his daughters more leniency than his sons

Shaquille O’Neal has been very candid about the different expectations he places on his sons in comparison to his daughters. The 4x NBA champion once said, “I like my girls a little bit better. Because, as a man you have to protect, provide, and love your woman.”

Shaq clearly has a special place in his heart for the important women in his life as he values them deeply. He wants to take care of them and lets them discover themselves at their own pace. When it comes to his sons, as mentioned above, Shaq needs to them to make something of themselves.

“I tell my boys, ‘When y’all get 18, you all got to go.’ Girls can stay as long as they want. I’m dead serious. They can stay as long they want, take your time. Go to college, get your Master’s, get your doctorate, I’ll pay for it. Take your time,” said Shaq.

What do Shaq’s daughters do?

For as lenient Shaquille O’Neal is with his daughters, they have and are doing quite well for themselves. Taahirah O’Neal, Shaq’s eldest daughter is currently a brand communications and community engagement analyst for PepsiCo.

Amirah O’Neal is a business major at Texas Southern and took after her father as well when it comes to basketball as she is on her college team. As for Me’Arah O’Neal, Shaq’s youngest daughter, she currently pursuing her dream as a basketball player as well as he contemplates whether or not to join her father’s alma mater, LSU.

Also read: Is Me’Arah O’Neal a Tiger? Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Has a Tough Choice Between UCLA or LSU?