HomeSearch

CM Punk And Chris Jericho Will Reportedly Have a Meeting To Clear The Air Ahead of CM Punk’s Rumored Return To AEW

Rishabh Singh
|Published 14/04/2023

CM Punk Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho and CM Punk
Creidts: Twitter.com

CM Punk may finally make his controversial return to AEW. It was earlier reported that AEW has a working plan to bring back that Straight Edge superstar. Moreover, the return of Jeff Hardy to AEW has made Punk’s return seem more likely. Amidst the reports about his potential comeback, AEW seemingly has a meeting planned between CM Punk and Chris Jericho to see if the duo could co-exist. 

After the infamous backstage slugfest occasioned by CM Punk, Chris Jericho reportedly approached the former AEW World Champion and called him a “cancer” to the locker room.

In addition, it was noted that Chris Jericho was hell-bent on averting Punk’s potential return months ago after the incident. Jericho apparently told the locker room that he was making sure that CM Punk’s return to AEW never sees the light of day. 

CM Punk and Chris Jericho may finally clear the air

It was earlier reported that AEW has a tentative plan for CM Punk’s return on an edition of AEW Dynamite taking place in Chicago in June. Now, Fightful reports that AEW has planned a meeting for CM Punk and Chris Jericho to sit down and clear the air.

Both wrestlers are no strangers to each other. Punk and Jericho had one of the most underrated rivalries in WWE. The report also notes that AEW could organize prime-time Saturday shows at the Warner Bros. Discovery, where talents who have rifts would be featured. 

Punk recently took to his social media and fired shots at Chris Jericho. The Cult of Personality called the wrestling legend a “liar” and a “stooge”. However, he later deleted the post. It remains to be seen if Jericho and Punk put their differences aside for business. Furthermore, CM Punk is reportedly also keen on mending the fence with the Elite. 

CM Punk reportedly wants to mend the fences with the AEW Elite

According to Fightful Select, CM Punk wishes to end his rift with The Elite in hopes of reconciling with them. The 5-time WWE Champion is reportedly ok with working with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, but the trio does not seem very keen on working with CM Punk.

It is believed that the Elite is nowhere close to clearing the air with the Second City Saint. We will have to wait and see if the Elite has a change of heart. 

Click here for more wrestling news.

Share this article
About the author
Rishabh Singh

Rishabh Singh

Rishabh has been a pro wrestling aficionado for two decades. As a gullible seven-year-old kid he believed that his dad could only be defeated by The Undertaker. His love for pro wrestling is visible in his writing. Over the years, he took inspiration from his favorite wrestling icons and adopted fitness lifestyle. He is a big proponent of exercise. Besides that, he is a movement coach, a Steelmaceflow artist, and a Krav Maga instructor.

Read more from Rishabh Singh