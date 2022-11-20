Watch: AEW Crowd Chant “F*ck CM Punk” During the Recent Full Gear Pay-Per-View

It appears that AEW has moved on from the setback of its September post-All Out controversy. The company recently held its Full Gear pay-per-view which saw several major things happening. During the show, MJF became the new world champion, Saraya won her first match in five years, and a lot more. Another big thing that transpired at Full Gear was The Elite making their comeback. However, social media has erupted with a clip that shows fans making a loud “F*ck CM Punk” chant.

Making their return after two and half months, The Elite pursued the championships they never lost. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks challenged Death Triangle for the AEW Trios championship. Although they failed to win back their titles, Fans gave them a welcome surprise.

AEW fans chanted “F*ck CM Punk” while The Elite were wrestling in the ring

From being the hero, CM Punk has become the biggest villain of AEW’s short history within a year. A man who almost every pro wrestling fan wanted to see back in the ring, is no more wanted in the company.

During the Trios championship match at Full Gear, fans went on to express their honest feelings about the former 2-time AEW champion. A clip viral on social media shows the live crowd continuously chanting “F*ck CM Punk.”

There were also huge chants for Colt Cabana as well. Moreover, the AEW commentators acknowledged the crowd’s reaction during the pay-per-view. Here’s the clip:

That “Fuck CM Punk” chant 👀 pic.twitter.com/vTVpoRckao — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) November 20, 2022

Well, it’s pretty clear that not just Tony Khan, but most of the AEW fans also favor The Elite over CM Punk. The Straight-Edged Superstar is believed to be in talks with AEW for a contract buyout. However, if and when will TK free the 2-time champ, is yet to be known.

The Straight-Edged Superstar has also been removed from AEW’s game cover

A couple of days back, AEW released the trailer of its upcome game Fight Forever. Earlier, the company heavily featured CM Punk in the cover poster of the game. However, in the new poster, he has been replaced by Kenny Omega.

In fact, another person who Punk had had issues with is also included in the poster. In case you’re wondering, it’s none other than “Hangman” Adam Page.

In case you missed it, check out the latest #AEWFightForever trailer here: ➤ https://t.co/uAfP5wUdoJ Coming soon to PC and your favorite console – Wishlist your copy at https://t.co/Pyb1UufwOy#AEWGames #AEW pic.twitter.com/32ohE99DOV — AEW Games (@AEWGames) November 20, 2022

Nevertheless, both parties seem to have left the bad past behind and focusing on what’s next. While The Elite is back to AEW, it’s still unknown which direction CM Punk will be headed after the buyout.

