MJF Calls Himself “A Generational Talent” Like John Cena And The Rock

After years of excellent in-ring work, MJF has finally earned his shot at the AEW World Championship. The Devil is all set to challenge Jon Moxley at next week’s Full Gear PPV. Despite facing a tough opponent like Moxley, he appears optimistic about his victory. In fact, MJF aims to join the likes of John Cena and The Rock after defeating the AEW Champion.

The main event of #AEWFullGear is official: #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley defends the title against @The_MJF on Saturday, November 19 in Newark, NJ at ＠prudentialcenter LIVE on PPV! Tickets are ON SALE NOW! https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k | https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i pic.twitter.com/vM0ihxrojz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 20, 2022

Recently, he appeared on the “Pardon My Take” podcast and opened up about his upcoming match at Full Gear. The Two-Year Vet shared how his win against Jon Moxley is critical for this era’s pro wrestling.

MJF believes he could be this generation’s John Cena or The Rock

Making his return at September’s All Out PPV, MJF shocked everyone by winning the Casino Ladder Match. With the poker chip in his possession, he secured a shot at the AEW World Title.

On the show, MJF confessed his Full Gear match is the most important one of his entire career. However, he feels people are undermining the historic significance of his match against Moxley. The Two-Year Vet asserted that November 19 could be the crowning of professional wrestling’s new face.

MJF stated every once in a while, a few people step up and take the industry to new heights. To exemplify his statement, the AEW superstar even namedropped a few WWE legends. MJF mentioned Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and The Rock and called himself a generational talent like them. He stated:

“Every once in a blue moon, we see people lead the charge of a generation, who bring professional wrestling to new heights. Guys like Bruno Sammartino, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, The Rock, John Cena, all of these men were generational talents. And that’s exactly who MJF is.”

Talking about Jon Moxley, the Devil said although he dislikes his opponent, he respects the efforts he has put in. MJF acknowledged Moxley for working hard to be a champion today. However, the top heel assured that won’t stop him from becoming the new champion.

The Two-Year Vet declared he is going to grab the spotlight this time

After explaining the importance of his win, MJF discussed how others have always taken the spotlight he deserved. He fired shots at Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy, and the Post-All Out dispute and said he is done waiting for his turn. At Full Gear, MJF claimed to grab the spotlight by defeating the AEW Champion Jon Moxley.

Nevertheless, the top AEW heel hinted at his face turn again when he said he won’t use his ring to win. He seemed more than confident about his win at Full Gear next week. However, to become the next John Cena or The Rock, MJF will have to overpower the only 3-time AEW Champion.

