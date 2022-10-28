“He Is Livid Today, He’s Quitting” – This Triple H Interview About CM Punk Has Aged Like Wine

WWE Head of Creative Triple H once took shots at CM Punk for being a weird and difficult person to get to know.

There has been a lot going on with CM Punk since he created a controversy after last month’s post-All Out media scrum. In fact, there are strong reports about Punk almost on the brink of leaving AEW. While Triple H is reportedly open to signing The Straight-Edged Superstar under the right situation.

However, considering how Punk left in 2014, it is well-known that he is not on good terms with the new WWE Creative Head. Although The Game has never expressed any animosity, he once discussed the difficulties he faced with CM Punk.

Triple H appeared on The Steve Austin Show in 2015 where he opened up about his then-relationship with current AEW Superstar. The Game also shed light on how The Straight-Edged Superstar used to be backstage in WWE.

Triple H claimed CM Punk was a hard person to communicate with backstage

During the show, when Steve Austin asked Triple H about his relationship status with CM Punk, he subtly expressed his issues. The Game took shots at The Straight-Edged Superstar calling him a weird cat and a hard person to get to know. He noted that the current AEW superstar barely talked or communicated with others in the WWE locker room.

Back then, Triple H was WWE’s Head of Talent Relations and he heard a lot of negative things about CM Punk. Speaking on the show, he claimed everybody backstage used to report he was either angry or about to leave WWE. However, when Triple H tried to understand what was wrong with him, CM Punk just said, “Nothing, Fine”.

He stated:

“He’s a weird cat. Like, I don’t mean that as a knock, I mean that he’s hard to get to know, he doesn’t talk, he doesn’t communicate well. I would hear from everybody in my role now as, you know, Talent Relations and all that, I would hear everybody that O My God, he is livid today, he’s quitting, he’s this, he’s that. I’d got him and say, ‘what’s going on?’ And I’d get, ‘nothing, fine.'”

What are the chances of CM Punk going back to WWE?

Before joining AEW in 2021, Punk signed with FOX’s WWE Backstage in 2019. That was a chance when the former WWE CEO could have signed The Straight-Edged Superstar. However, that did happen because Vince McMahon was clear about never doing business with CM Punk.

Moreover, Triple H is in control now and in fact, he is also not on good terms with The Straight-Edged Superstar. But The Game is well-known for putting his personal issues behind for business. Triple H has learned from Mr. McMahon, and even he made amends when money could be made.

Well, talk about CM Punk, he is money. In short, there are chances of The Straight-Edged Superstar signing with WWE if freed from AEW. However, everything still depends on whether both parties want to work together or not.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.