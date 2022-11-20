Former WWE Champion Once Bench Pressed 575 Lbs Surpassing Both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronnie Coleman

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronnie Coleman are the two most popular figures in the world of bodybuilding. Their muscles weren’t just for show though. ‘The Austrian Oak’ and ‘The King’ are among the strongest men to have ever lived. However, it appears that a certain former WWE Champion has them beat, at least when it comes to bench presses.

Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed in an edition of his monthly newsletter last year that his max bench press all through his career was 525 pounds. Ronnie Coleman on the other hand could bench press 500 pounds for 5 reps. WWE Superstar Big E however, has a huge up on the two legends.

Big E Once Bench Pressed 575 Lbs Surpassing Both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronnie Coleman

Former WWE Champion Big E once bench pressed 575 pounds during his rookie days in FCW (Former WWE Developmental before NXT was established). A WWE 24 documentary on the New Day member showed him visiting John Cena’s gym back in 2011 along with other up and coming stars such as Roman Reigns.

Big E then attempted the gym record with Cena himself hyping the youngster up. Cena said:

“We have a number one gym record attempt. This is a 575 raw bench, which puts him [Big E] in a very elite class with the world. Let’s hope he f****** gets it!”

The future world champion managed to press the massive weight with everyone in the gym cheering him on.

Big E also has an up on Schwarzenegger when it comes to deadlift. The Austrian Oak has a personal best of 710 lbs in comparison to Big E’s 799 lbs. However, Coleman is higher, if only slightly, at 800 lb.

What is the all-time world record for Bench Presses?

As impressive as the above figures are, neither of them holds a candle to the world record held by Jimmy Kolb. The powerlifter bench pressed 1,320lbs! He set the all-time world record at the 2022 IPA Pennsylvania State Powerlifting Championships on February 26-27th, 2022.

The previous record was set by 62-year-old Bill Gillespie who bench pressed a whopping 1,129.9lbs!

