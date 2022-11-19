“He’s in Real Pain”: Joe Rogan Claims Ronnie Coleman ‘Paid the Price’ After Surpassing Arnold Schwarzenegger in Mr. Olympia

Joe Rogan is a high-profile celebrity. The UFC commentator has provided a platform for numerous experienced and educated individuals to provide their insights on various topics while learning about subject matters himself. His podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ has garnered worldwide attention, thanks to his standing and the diverse range of celebrities and the reputation that they bring.

On one such episode along with famed celebrity Steve-O, being an avid advocate for a healthy lifestyle, Rogan spoke about Olympians and bodybuilders, and the immense work ethic they possess. Specifically, eight-time Mr. Olympia title holder, Ronnie Coleman.

Speaking about Coleman, the 55-year-old dissected his colossal work ethic and how Coleman’s approach to the art of bodybuilding was different from his peers.

Rogan stated-

“Ronnie was lifting crazy weight – wild, wild, wild amounts – cause he just wanted to be massive. Just as massive as a person can be and he accomplished that, but he paid the price. He would hurt his back and keep lifting like go through the set. He wouldn’t stop and assess what was wrong with him…Without doubt, one of the greatest to ever do it.”

Also read: “They Have All Done Something”: When Joe Rogan Accused Dwayne Johnson, Brock Lesnar, and Other WWE Stars of Using Steroids

Ronnie Coleman and his legacy!

Ronnie Coleman, for the uninitiated, is a professional bodybuilder. The 58-year-old set the record for winning the greatest number of Mr. Olympia titles in history when he racked up eight consecutive titles from 1998 to 2005. A stellar achievement.

Widely recognized as the greatest bodybuilder of all time, Coleman has earned himself a stalwart following for his immense workouts, which place emphasis on strength and conditioning.

He is also the recipient of 26 IFBB titles. His worldwide fame in the field of bodybuilding has led to him being awarded numerous endorsements, which has enabled him to travel to multiple places to promote the products.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving Just Posted a Link to What Amazon is Selling? Fu**ing Wild!”: Joe Rogan Calls Out Hypocrisy in 6ft 2′ NBA Star’s Anti-Semitic Fiasco

Joe Rogan on Ronnie Coleman’s current scenario!

Contrary to popular belief, for someone whose objective is to attain mental and physical peace, there is no plausible reason for them to put themselves in harm’s way and raise their immense weight.

Coleman wanted to be the biggest, baddest version of himself and was a professional contestant, so it made a ton of sense for him to lift heavy weights beyond his threshold on a recurring basis.

As such he also paid the price for it, in the form of fused vertebrae, which has rendered him unable to walk right now. Coleman in June 2020 divulged that he was unable to walk properly, as a result of multiple botched surgeries, for which he has shelled out a massive sum of approximately 2$ Million.

Also read: “Khabib’s Uncle”: Fans Reacts As Joe Rogan Shares Video of ‘Peak Russian’ Playing Around With ‘F**king Monster’ Alike Creature